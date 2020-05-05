Advanced search

Fundraising plea from Exmouth women bidding to create arts and crafts ‘movement’

PUBLISHED: 08:00 06 May 2020

Evie and Star Watson with the arts and crafts packs. Picture: Hayley Watson

Evie and Star Watson with the arts and crafts packs. Picture: Hayley Watson

Archant

A fundraising plea has been made by two Exmouth women who are bidding to create a ‘huge’ arts and crafts community movement during the coronavirus crisis.

Community artists Hayley Watson and Livvy Hylton-Smith have teamed up to provide more than 250 arts and crafts kits for families stuck in the Covid-19 lockdown.

So far, thanks to grants from Devon County Council, the pair have raised more than £2,000 for their initiative.

They would like to boost that total to around £10,000 to allow them to continue supplying arts and crafts materials to children and their families.

Mrs Hylton-Smith said: “Your money is not only helping to distribute free arts and crafts kits during isolation, but also helping to fund a huge community movement that has the potential to support so many people during and after Covid-19.

“We want to make art accessible to all individuals as we have seen first-hand through our work with vulnerable people that getting creative is one of the biggest gifts you can give someone.

“Art is a form of therapy that help even the most unreachable as there are no right or wrongs.”

Mrs Watson, of the Little Secret Craft and Design Studio, is creating packages filled with materials which can be used to create pieces of art to keep children’s minds active during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Using her Facebook page, she also offers creative advice on what can be done with the kits she sends out.

Speaking to the Journal in April, she said: “We’re rallying round for any arts and crafts so I can put them into kits; then I can distribute them around those in isolation.

“It’s all about helping people and I have been a community artist for five years – it is something that I absolutely love to do.”

Mrs Hylton-Smith has been providing live percussion music on the page to accompany the arts and crafts.

Once the coronavirus crisis is over, the pair are hoping to create a display at Manor Gardens showcasing the artwork created during the lockdown.

To donate, visit https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/mobile-arts-and-crafts-community-bus

Alternatively, visit the Little Secret Craft and Design Studio on Facebook.

