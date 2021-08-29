Published: 1:00 PM August 29, 2021

Artbeat is an eclectic group of female artists. Each has her own style so in a popular new exhibition opening on September 10 everyone should find something of interest.

Three of the artists are from the Exmouth area. They are Zan Nye, Jane Williams and Jan Shayler.

All three artists are inspired by our beautiful local landscape and coastline; it is fascinating to see their different styles and interpretations.

Among the stunning works which will be on display include Zan Nye’s acrylic painting, “Exmouth Gut”; Jane Williams’ delicate mixed media piece, “Blowing in the Wind” and Jan Shayler’s dramatic “Summer Fields”.

Now in its ninth year, this annual art exhibition has a big following. Cards, prints and gifts will be on sale as well as reasonably priced original art work. The exhibition is open daily Friday 10th - Sunday 19th September, 10a to 5pm at Kennaway House, Coburg Road, Sidmouth, EX10 8NG. Admission is free.



