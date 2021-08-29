News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

Exmouth artists put work on display

person

Tim Dixon

Published: 1:00 PM August 29, 2021   
Zan Nye - Exmouth Backwaters - The Gut

Zan Nye - Exmouth Backwaters - The Gut - Credit: Zan Nye

Artbeat is an eclectic group of female artists. Each has her own style so in a popular new exhibition opening on September 10 everyone should find something of interest.

Three of the artists are from the Exmouth area. They are Zan Nye, Jane Williams and Jan Shayler. 

All three artists are inspired by our beautiful local landscape and coastline; it is fascinating to see their different styles and interpretations.

Among the stunning works which will be on display include Zan Nye’s acrylic painting, “Exmouth Gut”; Jane Williams’ delicate mixed media piece, “Blowing in the Wind” and Jan Shayler’s dramatic “Summer Fields”.  

Now in its ninth year, this annual art exhibition has a big following. Cards, prints and gifts will be on sale as well as reasonably priced original art work. The exhibition is open daily Friday 10th - Sunday 19th September, 10a to 5pm at Kennaway House, Coburg Road, Sidmouth, EX10 8NG. Admission is free. 


Exmouth News
Sidmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Topsham teenager Katie Mccabe on board Falanda 

Young Katie Mccabe sails round Britain

Marc Astley

Logo Icon
Former mayor of Exmouth John Humphreys

Former Exmouth mayor jailed for 21 years for historic rape of schoolboys

Court Reporter

Logo Icon
Furry Dance stalwart Graham Wills

Village pays tribute to man who embodied Furry Dance tradition

Tim Dixon

person
The Lower Otter Restoration Project

Estuary footpath set to close so restoration work can progress

Tim Dixon

person