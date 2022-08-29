Exmouth artists to be featured in exhibition

An art exhibition in Sidmouth will feature work from three artists from Exmouth.

Artbeat is coming to Kennaway House again for its annual art exhibition from Wednesday, September 7 until Friday, September 16.

Exmouth artist and creator of Artbeat Zan Nye said: “We will be celebrating our 10th anniversary of exhibiting together. Besides my interest in painting, I also work as a volunteer watch-keeper for National Coastwatch in Exmouth, an organisation that looks out for the safety of beach users seven days a week.

“I have the opportunity to enjoy so many beautiful scenes from our lookout which provides much inspiration for my paintings.”

Out of the 11 artists displaying their work, two others are from the Exmouth area: mixed media painters Jane Williams and Jan Shayler. This year Jan has been exercising a few different techniques including 3D work to support her figurative series.

The Artbeat exhibition is open every day from 10am until 5pm from Wednesday, September 7 until Friday, September 16. On the last day it will close at 3pm. Admission free. For more information visit the Kennaway House, Sidmouth website here - https://www.kennawayhouse.org.uk/whats-on