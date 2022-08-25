Join the 'arty party' at Ocean in September

An Exmouth-based artist is hosting an 'art party' at Ocean next month.

On September 2, LED Community Leisure and Anna FitzGerald are hosting an art party at Ocean, in celebration of the launch of Sea Dog Art, a unique art venture starting in Exmouth.

Sea Dog Art builds community through art projects. One project is currently taking place on the Exmouth seafront where the shelters are being repainted to cover over the graffiti and scrawls. There are also plans for after school clubs in ceramics and art which will soon be underway when schools’ terms begin again.

Anna (right) at the Adode of Love sefront shelter being repainted - Credit: EDDC.

Exmouth-based artist Anna FitzGerald said: "Community art projects are a big passion of mine, the reality is that they don’t pay for themselves,’ says Anna FitzGerald.

"Exmouth and East Devon councils have been very supportive and where they can they have offered funding, they are supporting the seafront project at the moment, but their budgets can only stretch so far.’

"This is where Sea Dog Art can help. By curating art of talented local artists on the walls of local businesses Sea Dog Art can help fund their community art initiatives through art sales.

"Local artists are able to get their work seen and bought."

The businesses that hang the art on their walls are certainly benefiting too, they are engaging in another strand of community life and also have beautiful artworks professionally curated for their own venue and vibe – Ocean, on the Exmouth seafront is the first venue to become a Sea Dog Art ‘External Gallery’.

Peter Gilpin, chief executive of LED Community Leisure who operate Ocean said: "We’re really pleased that we can host Sea Dog Art’s first exhibitions, not just for the local art scene, but it will also benefit the community projects and making our town a more beautiful place."

The event is free, but by registering your name will be added to the free prize draw, you can do so via contacting Brian on 07769 960403 or emailing brian@seadogart.com or registering for the event on event bright. Private View Party Tickets, Friday, September 2, 2022 at 6.30pm