Sea-themed art creates colourful display at library

Some of the paintings created by the Learn Devon art group - Credit: Budleigh Salterton Library

A selection of paintings inspired by the sea has gone on display at Budleigh Salterton Library.

They were created by a group of adults who attend an art course run by Learn Devon at the Kennaway Centre in Exmouth. The course was aimed at people who are being supported on a day-to-day basis and were keen to improve their skills and explore new techniques.

They studied famous artists and their work, and used their own ideas to create paintings with a marine theme.

The group have lent their paintings to the library, and there are so many that the display will run until the middle of February, with different paintings on show at different times.

Paintings on display at Budleigh Salterton Library - Credit: Budleigh Salterton Library

Laura Killington, first assistant at the library, described the artwork as ‘fantastic’ and sent the Journal photos showing just a small selection of what the group created.

Paintings on display at Budleigh Salterton Library - Credit: Budleigh Salterton Library

Budleigh Salterton Library is open all day on Monday and Thursday, until 1pm on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, and closed on Tuesdays and Sundays.