Art exhibition celebrates Jurassic coastline

An exhibition of local seascapes by Exmouth-based artist Angie Seaway is on display at Ocean until Saturday, July 23.

During the Covid pandemic, Angie decided to paint and record the Jurassic coastline from Seaton to Lympstone between autumn 2021 and spring 2022.

A distinctive scene of the Jurassic coast by Angie Seaway - Credit: Angie Seaway

She said: “Following the outbreak of the pandemic, Exmouth seafront became my sanctuary in a world where travel restrictions were in place for the first time in our living memory. Living just minutes from this beautiful beach, a newfound appreciation of what was on my doorstep penetrated the consciousness.

“These paintings are a result of that; a result of seeing, being and celebrating.”

Seascape by Angie Seaway - Credit: Angie Seaway

One of Angie Seaway's Jurassic Coast paintings - Credit: Angie Seaway

Angie has produced an accompanying book containing drone photography and images of the paintings as works in progress, as well as the 28 finished works. The book is on sale at the exhibition.

There are also plein air painting workshops, opportunities to meet the artist, and family drop-in creative sessions where people can design and make their own Jurassic postcards.

The exhibition is open daily from 10am until 5pm.

Jurassic Coast artist Angie Seaway at work - Credit: Angie Seaway



