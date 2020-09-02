Advanced search

Exmouth artists display work at Artbeat exhibition

PUBLISHED: 17:00 04 September 2020

Exe Estuary - a painting by Laura Boyd

Laura Boyd

Reflections - a painting by Zan NyeReflections - a painting by Zan Nye

A showcase of artwork from an eclectic group of ten East Devon artists will be on full display at Kennaway House in Sidmouth from Friday, September 4 to Sunday, September 13.

The eighth annual exhibition, Artbeat 2020, promises to be exciting and varied, and will give visitors a chance to buy directly from the artists.

Among those displaying their work are three Exmouth artists, namely Zan Nye, Jan Shayler and Jane Williams. Zan enjoys painting in acrylics and experimenting with mixed media; this year she has produced some particularly colourful paintings.

Also new to Artbeat is Colaton Raleigh artist, Laura Boyd. Her work has appeared in numerous galleries and on one occasion at the Royal Academy Summer Exhibition. She paints landscapes, flowers and portraits using watercolours, oils and acrylics.

Social distancing applies and a facemask is required. Artbeat 2020 is open daily from 10am until 5pm and admission is free.

