Budleigh Salterton fire 'was started deliberately'

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 8:18 AM February 21, 2022
Updated: 8:23 AM February 21, 2022
The FBU have reacted to the proposals. Picture: Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service

A fire in a derelict building in Budleigh Salterton is being treated as arson. 

Fire crews from Exmouth, Middlemoor, Danes Castle and Ottery St Mary were called out to the building in Halse Hill at 10.18pm last night (Sunday, February 20). 

They found the building well alight, and worked through the night to extinguish the fire and dampen down hotspots. 

Devon and Somerset Fire Service say the fire is believed to have been started deliberately, and police are appealing for information. 

