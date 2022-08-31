Arrests in local area during anti-drugs operation

Police executed search warrants in East Devon and North Cornwall - Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police



Arrests have been made in East Devon as part of a police investigation into Class A and B drug dealing.

Several kilogrammes of suspected drugs have been seized and eight people taken into custody – some from the local area and others from North Cornwall.

Vehicles, mobile devices and cash were also confiscated by officers during the execution of the search warrants earlier today (Wednesday, August 31).

Two men and one woman are suspected of possessing drugs with intent to supply. Five men are suspected of being concerned in drug supplying.

Detective Inspector Guy Biggar said: “The operation that officers have carried out today forms part of an investigation into the supply of drugs across the force area.

“The warrants were carried out simultaneously under Section 8 of the Police and Criminal Evidence Act 1984, in order to preserve potential evidence.

“The individuals arrested will be interviewed in due course.”