Arrest warrant issued for heroin-by-post dealer

PUBLISHED: 15:26 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:26 03 July 2019

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Archant

The hunt is on for a drug dealer who tried to mail £100 worth of heroin through the post.

An arrest warrant has been issued after Darren Welton failed to turn up for his sentencing hearing at Exeter Crown Court on Wednesday (July 3),

On March 23 last year, Welton was caught sending a package of heroin in a Jiffy Bag after staff at the Post Office inside the Co-op store in Exmouth became suspicious and called the police.

Welton was trying to send the drugs by registered mail to a man in Fishguard, North Wales, who was never traced by police. He had put someone else's name down as the sender.

Police arrested Welton at the Post Office counter inside the store in Churchill Road, Exmouth, and found a package of 1.29 grams of heroin inside a DVD case when they opened the package.

Welton made no comment in a police interview but later claimed he was posting the package as a favour for a friend, who lived on the same estate in Exmouth.

He said the friend told him to write the name and address of a completely unconnected man.

Welton, aged 40, of no fixed address, admitted possession of heroin with intent to supply.

At a fact-finding hearing last month Judge David Evans rejected his claim that he did not know what was in the package and only suspected it was something suspicious.

The judge ruled Welton played a significant role in the supply of a class A drug and likely facing a jail term of three years or more.

The case was adjourned to find out if he could be sent for drug rehabilitation treatment as an alternative to immediate custody.

Most Read

‘Mindless morons’ cause damage at iconic seafront shelter

Damage done to the Jubilee Shelter. Ref exb 27 19TI 7038. Picture: Terry Ife

Property damaged by fire in Exmouth town centre

Fire engines in The Strand. Picture: Ian Humphries

Racist customer threw chicken wing at kebab shop boss in drunken altercation

Exmouth Kebab House. Picture: Google Maps

New gas-powered ‘peaking’ plant to be built in Exmouth

Power lines. Picture: Getty Images

Exmouth Tidal Defence scheme: Flooding could be worse than 2014

Spectacular-Exmouth seafront takes a battering on Monday morning. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exe 1882-06-14SH. To order your copy of this photograph go to www.exmouthjournal.co.uk

