Exeter army vet cycling along Exe Estuary for military charity

Geoff Green celebrates ticking off the first 300 miles of his challenge - Credit: Dave Bowers

A 75-year-old army veteran is riding 2022 miles along the Exe Estuary to raise funds for Help for Heroes.

Geoff Green, from Exeter, served around the globe during his twelve years of service was shot in the head and back during his service and is now restricted to a wheelchair because of spinal injury.

With the support and finding from the wheelchair possible from Help for Heroes and Blesma, he can be seen regularly adding to his weekly total as he looks to rack up the miles.

His service began, as a boy soldier, aged just 15, in 1962, with the Junior Leaders Battalion, Royal Army Service Corps, at Norton Manor, in Taunton, before being rebadged and sent to Borneo for his first posting, with the Royal Army Ordnance Corps.

He said: “In recent years I’ve been involved with Help for Heroes and Blesma and I wanted to give something back to two worthy charities that constantly help injured ex-servicemen and women with vital funding necessary for everyday living needs.

“And then, because the Ukraine crisis came up, I have included a Ukraine charity as well, because I was quite touched by the suffering people was forced to experience over there.

“I go out on my bike quite often and thought I could use my time to raise funds for the charities.

"I’ve covered off the first 250 miles of my target, so only another 1,800 or so to go. I’m not sure how long it will take. At my age, anything can happen.

“I go out three or four times a week and generally average around 20 miles each time, so it’ll probably take me into the summer months to complete the 2022 miles.

“It’s not easy. I like to keep fit, anyway, and keeping fit is not pleasurable all the time. If I could take a tablet to keep fit and get me to the same goal, rather than going for a grind, I’d do it – I’m not stupid,” he laughed.

“I’ve got a mate who likes to keep fit, so we cycle along the estuary cycle path: this side, towards Dawlish and Starcross, is about 19 miles; or we can go the Exmouth side, which is probably a 25-mile round trip.

"But it’s harder going on that side, more hilly. As the summer comes in we’ll probably go onto Dartmoor and do some different trails there.”

Help for Heroes believes those who serve our country deserve support when they’re wounded.

Every day, men and women have to leave their career in the Armed Forces as a result of physical or psychological wounds.

The Charity helps them, and their families, to recover and get on with their lives. It has already supported more than 26,500 people and won’t stop until every wounded veteran gets the support they deserve.

To donate to Geoff Green’s fundraising efforts for Help for Heroes, Blesma and Ukraine, visit his GoFundMe page.