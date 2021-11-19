News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Pupils pay their respects on Armistice Day

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 11:48 AM November 19, 2021
Children at St Peter's School in Budleigh Salterton placing Remembrance crosses on Armistice Day

Children at St Peter's School in Budleigh Salterton placing Remembrance crosses on Armistice Day - Credit: St Peter's School

Armistice Day was commemorated at St Peter’s School in Budleigh Salterton with activities to raise money for the Poppy Appeal and a minute’s silence at 11am. 

On Thursday, November 11, the pupils were allowed to come into school wearing red clothing instead of their uniforms. They were able to buy enamel poppy badges for a further donation – St Peters is an eco school and did not want to use plastic poppies. 

The school administrator Nadine Ebsworth said: “A minute’s silence was kept at 11am by all classes on the school field and wooden crosses were planted by each class.  

Children at St Peter's School in Budleigh Salterton place Remembrance crosses in their field

Children at St Peter's School on Armistice Day - Credit: St Peter's School

“The children then had a service in the hall where they learnt about why we have remembrance, and the different ways this happens around the world.” 

Children at St Peter's School, Budleigh, place Remembrance crosses in their field

Remembrance activities for Armistice Day at St Peter's School, Budleigh Salterton - Credit: St Peter's School

At lunchtime there was a poppy face painting session for further donations of 50p. 

Summing up the day, Nadine said: “The children were very respectful, learnt about why we have Remembrance Day, and also raised money for this just cause.” 


