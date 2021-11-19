Pupils pay their respects on Armistice Day
- Credit: St Peter's School
Armistice Day was commemorated at St Peter’s School in Budleigh Salterton with activities to raise money for the Poppy Appeal and a minute’s silence at 11am.
On Thursday, November 11, the pupils were allowed to come into school wearing red clothing instead of their uniforms. They were able to buy enamel poppy badges for a further donation – St Peters is an eco school and did not want to use plastic poppies.
The school administrator Nadine Ebsworth said: “A minute’s silence was kept at 11am by all classes on the school field and wooden crosses were planted by each class.
“The children then had a service in the hall where they learnt about why we have remembrance, and the different ways this happens around the world.”
At lunchtime there was a poppy face painting session for further donations of 50p.
Summing up the day, Nadine said: “The children were very respectful, learnt about why we have Remembrance Day, and also raised money for this just cause.”
