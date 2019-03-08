Approval of phone mast in Exmouth ‘ignores will of the people’

A concerned Exmouth man believes at least three people’s health are being put at risk after an application to install a phone mast was approved.

David Laskey has accused East Devon District Council (EDDC) of ‘ignoring and riding rough shod’ over the vote of Exmouth Town Council and the will of the people of Exmouth.

It comes after district planners pushed through the application submitted by Cornerstone Telecommunications Infrastructure Ltd (CTIL) to install the 17.5m-high mast near the junction of Rolle Road and Salterton Road.

The application was hotly opposed by more than 20 residents, Exmouth Town Council and the Deaf Academy. However, EDDC said the concerns raised were ‘fully considered’.

Mr Laskey, who lives at retirement complex Admirals Court, in Rolle Road, said he knows other people living there who will be worried about their health. The 73-year-old, whose lounge window is around 50 metres away from the site the mast will be installed, said: “Very close to several densely populated buildings and the new Deaf School, we potentially will have a microwave mast transmitting 24/7 with, as yet, unknown long-term medical implications.

“At least three of the residents here at Admirals Court have pacemakers, which are not meant to be near microwave sources, plus there is the as yet unknown effect on equipment to be used by the Deaf School.

“It will be too late to do much once this antenna is built, short of surrounding buildings with a ‘Faraday screen’.

“Once again, the opinion of EDDC is allowed to ignore and ride rough shod over the vote of Exmouth Town Council and the will of the people of Exmouth.”

East Devon District Council said it was concluded that the mast is required because of the removal of an existing mast on the rooftop of the nearby former University of Plymouth Rolle College campus.

A spokesman said: “A number of alternative locations were considered but discounted for not meeting operational requirements or being more visually harmful.

“With regard to concerns about health risks the applicants demonstrated that the equipment would comply with the relevant international guidelines for public exposure to radiation from such masts.”