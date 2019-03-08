Advanced search

Brandy Point to be converted into holiday homes

PUBLISHED: 12:33 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:33 27 June 2019

Brandy Head observation post at Stantyway Farm, Otterton. Picture: Miranda Harvey

Brandy Head observation post at Stantyway Farm, Otterton. Picture: Miranda Harvey

A former World War Two observation point could be converted into holiday accommodation.

The tenants of Stantyway Farm, near Otterton, have applied for planning permission to create a three-bedroom dwelling at Brandy Head Observation Post.

The building, which has a blast wall at the rear and a viewing balcony looking out to sea, was constructed in 1940 and was used by the Gunnery Research Unit, in Exeter, to test turret-mounted guns with targets based out in the bay.

The design and access statement states that since the end of World War Two, Brandy Head has become 'obsolete and redundant' but is a stopping-off point on the South West Coastal Path.

If given the go-ahead, the holiday accommodation would also include a kitchen, a living or dining area and a bathroom.

The deadline for public consultation is Friday, July 5.

East Devon District Council will make the final decision.

