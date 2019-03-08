Advanced search

New tattoo studio proposed for former Exmouth charity shop

PUBLISHED: 12:37 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:37 16 July 2019

Tattoo artist at work. Picture: Getty Images

Tattoo artist at work. Picture: Getty Images

Archant

An Exmouth charity shop could be converted into a tattoo parlour if planning approval is granted.

Applicant Stuart Matthews is seeking permission to change the use of a retail shop in Exeter Road.

The shop was formerly home to Whiskers and Wagtails before it moved premises further along Exeter Road.

If planning approval is granted, the shop will be transformed into a tattoo parlour.

In his application, Mr Matthews said the business will not be 'your usual skull and black style' studio and will be a 'modern looking' shop.

He also said there will be no building development, just interior decoration and installation of a new floor.

The deadline for comments on this application is Sunday, August 11.

Exmouth Town Council will be consulted before East Devon District Council makes the final decision.

