Emotionally and socially challenged youngsters to be catered for in plans for new school building

The proposed site for a new learning centre at Marpool Primary School. Picture: Google Archant

Children who do not fit into mainstream education could benefit from a facility being proposed for an Exmouth primary school.

A planning application has been submitted for the construction of a building for children with social, emotional and health needs on the grounds of Marpool Primary School, in Moorfield Road.

If approved, the building would have four classrooms, three 'break out' areas, toilets, a sensory room and a respite area.

In a letter to the planning authority, Marpool Primary School headteacher Rachel Pattison said: "The building will support and enhance the current facilities offered at Marpool.

"In addition, it will provide a space for the education of those children unable to meet the demands of mainstream education."

If given the go-ahead, the facility will cater for eight additional pupils 'in the first instance' with six teachers supporting them.

East Devon District Council will make the final decision.