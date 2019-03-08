Manhunt for magistrates' no-show accused of train station weapon possession

The hunt is on to locate a woman accused of possessing an offensive weapon in a train station.

British Transport Police want to trace the whereabouts of Nicole McGregor after she failed to appear at Exeter Magistrates Court on Tuesday, July 2.

She is accused of possessing an offensive weapon and fare evasion relating to an incident at Exeter St Davids Station on April 22 this year.

British Transport Police said McGregor has connections in the Exmouth area and is white, around 160cm tall, of slim build and has shoulder-length dark hair.

Anyone with information on Mrs McGregor's whereabouts should contact British Transport Police by sending a text to 61016 or by ringing 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 1900033462.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously by ringing 0800 555 111.