Advanced search

Appeal to find missing Budleigh Salterton man

PUBLISHED: 08:28 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 08:28 21 May 2020

Police are growing increasingly worried about Bruce Bower from Budleigh Salterton, who was last seen on May 20.

Police are growing increasingly worried about Bruce Bower from Budleigh Salterton, who was last seen on May 20.

Archant

Police have launched an appeal to find a missing Budleigh Salterton man as concern grows for his welfare.

Bruce Bower, aged 43, was last seen at his home at around 11am on Wednesday, May 20.

Mr Bower is described as white, six feet one inches tall, of slim build, with dark thinning hair and unshaven stubble.

He is wearing the clothes pictured here - a green sweater, navy blue t-shirt, blue jeans, blue trainers and a baseball cap.

Anyone who has seen him is urged to call the police immediately via 999, quoting log 409 of 20/05/2020.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Quiz time! How good is your sporting general knowledge

Lewis Hamilton celebrates his victory with the crowd after winning the 2016 British Grand Prix at Silverstone

Sports Quiz - How good is your sporting general knowledge?

Fallon Sherrock in action

Woodbury Salterton man threaten Exeter Chiefs boss after New Year’s Eve drink and drugs party

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

EDDC leader resigns with immediate effect

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

‘Don’t let your dog spoil our secret garden’ - children’s message to dog owners

Emily French, 4, created this poster telling dog owners to pick up after their pets at Hillcrst Nature Reserve, Exmouth. Picture: Adam French

Most Read

Quiz time! How good is your sporting general knowledge

Lewis Hamilton celebrates his victory with the crowd after winning the 2016 British Grand Prix at Silverstone

Sports Quiz - How good is your sporting general knowledge?

Fallon Sherrock in action

Woodbury Salterton man threaten Exeter Chiefs boss after New Year’s Eve drink and drugs party

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

EDDC leader resigns with immediate effect

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

‘Don’t let your dog spoil our secret garden’ - children’s message to dog owners

Emily French, 4, created this poster telling dog owners to pick up after their pets at Hillcrst Nature Reserve, Exmouth. Picture: Adam French

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

British Rowing launch ‘Row to the Moon’ challenge

Lauren Rowles during a photocall at the Redgrave Pinsent Rowing Lake, Caversham.

Appeal to find missing Budleigh Salterton man

Police are growing increasingly worried about Bruce Bower from Budleigh Salterton, who was last seen on May 20.

Coronavirus: what now for College enrolments in September?

The College Advice Team at Exeter College provide guidance and support to young people considering their next steps. Image credit: Exeter College

Exmouth Town’s ‘Anfield’ turnstiles ready for business - thanks to Ian and Phil

Phil Beynon of T he Steel Works & Exmouth Forge, Dinan Way Trading Estate, Exmouth together with his grandson taking a closer loom at one of the new turnstiles at Southern Road. Picture: MARTIN COOK

Withy Under-14s complete Lands End to John O’Groats cycle ride

Withycombe Under-14 action during the 2019/20 season that was cut short owing to the Covid-19 crisis. Picture: MARK LONG
Drive 24