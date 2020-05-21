Appeal to find missing Budleigh Salterton man
PUBLISHED: 08:28 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 08:28 21 May 2020
Police have launched an appeal to find a missing Budleigh Salterton man as concern grows for his welfare.
Bruce Bower, aged 43, was last seen at his home at around 11am on Wednesday, May 20.
Mr Bower is described as white, six feet one inches tall, of slim build, with dark thinning hair and unshaven stubble.
He is wearing the clothes pictured here - a green sweater, navy blue t-shirt, blue jeans, blue trainers and a baseball cap.
Anyone who has seen him is urged to call the police immediately via 999, quoting log 409 of 20/05/2020.
