Advanced search

Can you help reunited Lilliee with beloved budgie Aussie?

PUBLISHED: 13:00 22 July 2020

12-year-old Lilliee Vandenberg with her 'baby boy' Aussie. Picture: Angelique Vandenberg

12-year-old Lilliee Vandenberg with her 'baby boy' Aussie. Picture: Angelique Vandenberg

Archant

An Exmouth youngster is appealing for help from the community so she can be reunited her ‘baby boy’ budgerigar.

12-year-old Lilliee Vandenberg with her 'baby boy' Aussie. Picture: Angelique Vandenberg12-year-old Lilliee Vandenberg with her 'baby boy' Aussie. Picture: Angelique Vandenberg

Aussie went missing from the home of 12-year-old Lilliee Vandenberg earlier this month and hasn’t been seen since Tuesday, July 7.

The youngster has developed an ‘amazing bond’ with the budgie and was brought to tears when Aussie disappeared.

Search parties have been going out each day and her family are offering a reward of £100 to whoever finds the budgie.

Lilliee said Aussie was perched on her dad’s head and flew out a window when he was leaving to take a trip to Halfords.

12-year-old Lilliee Vandenberg with her 'baby boy' Aussie. Picture: Angelique Vandenberg12-year-old Lilliee Vandenberg with her 'baby boy' Aussie. Picture: Angelique Vandenberg

The 12-year-old is desperate to be reunited with her ‘baby boy’.

She said: “I started screaming his name and crying as soon as I saw him fly out the window – I could feel the tears running down my cheek.

“It would mean the world to me for Aussie to come home because he is my baby boy.”

Aussie has a turquoise body with a yellow head and two distinctive blue markings.

Aussie has been part of the Vandenberg family since May and in two months has developed a bond with Lilliee.

She said: “He used to like sleeping in my bed and followed me around the house and I taught him how to high-five.”

Shortly after he went missing, Lilliee and her family believe they saw him in Salterton Road, near MPS, but he didn’t respond to her call for him to descend to her.

Friends and neighbours have been calling out for Aussie when they have been on walks in the hope of attracting him home.

Her mum Angelique said: “Liliee is finding it really hard to cope with the fact we can’t find him but we are hoping that maybe someone out there may spot him and that would be incredible.

“Lilliee is very attached to her budgie and will know it’s him as they have an amazing bond.”

Anyone who thinks they have seen Aussie should contact Angelique by emailing the Exmouth Journal

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

District council defends charges for Spoken and Grapevine over use of The Strand for outdoor seating

George Nightingale of Spoken. Ref exe 17-16SH 2276. Picture: Simon Horn.

Working party launched in bid to make Budleigh high street safer

Cllr Penny Lewis is party of a five-councillot panel to look at high street safety. Picture: Penny Lewis/Google

Entertainer takes to estuary to lift lockdown spirits

Rob Pudner performed his usual show on a paddleboard. Picture: Rob Pudner

New mayor appointed in Budleigh

New Budleigh Salterton mayor Michael Hilliar. Picture: Alan Dent

Follow the official advice and enjoy family summer fun in the South West

The UK Government is encouraging everyone to have a safe summer of fun Picture: BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

District council defends charges for Spoken and Grapevine over use of The Strand for outdoor seating

George Nightingale of Spoken. Ref exe 17-16SH 2276. Picture: Simon Horn.

Working party launched in bid to make Budleigh high street safer

Cllr Penny Lewis is party of a five-councillot panel to look at high street safety. Picture: Penny Lewis/Google

Entertainer takes to estuary to lift lockdown spirits

Rob Pudner performed his usual show on a paddleboard. Picture: Rob Pudner

New mayor appointed in Budleigh

New Budleigh Salterton mayor Michael Hilliar. Picture: Alan Dent

Follow the official advice and enjoy family summer fun in the South West

The UK Government is encouraging everyone to have a safe summer of fun Picture: BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Midfielder Mat Peligry is crowned Exmouth Town third team Players’ Player of the Year

Mat Peligry receives the Exmouth Town third team Players' Player of the Year award from team boss Shaune Cox. Picture: ETFC

Withycombe running their annual awards over two weekends

Withycombe v Ilfracombe Ref exsp 10 20TI 9166 Picture: Terry Ife

Can you help reunited Lilliee with beloved budgie Aussie?

12-year-old Lilliee Vandenberg with her 'baby boy' Aussie. Picture: Angelique Vandenberg

Exmouth crews called out the tackle fridge fire

Firefighters tackle a fridge fire in Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Exmouth Fire Station

Budleigh charity shop plea for volunteers

Budleigh's Children's Hospice South West shop. Picture: CHSW