Can you help reunited Lilliee with beloved budgie Aussie?

12-year-old Lilliee Vandenberg with her 'baby boy' Aussie. Picture: Angelique Vandenberg Archant

An Exmouth youngster is appealing for help from the community so she can be reunited her ‘baby boy’ budgerigar.

Aussie went missing from the home of 12-year-old Lilliee Vandenberg earlier this month and hasn’t been seen since Tuesday, July 7.

The youngster has developed an ‘amazing bond’ with the budgie and was brought to tears when Aussie disappeared.

Search parties have been going out each day and her family are offering a reward of £100 to whoever finds the budgie.

Lilliee said Aussie was perched on her dad’s head and flew out a window when he was leaving to take a trip to Halfords.

The 12-year-old is desperate to be reunited with her ‘baby boy’.

She said: “I started screaming his name and crying as soon as I saw him fly out the window – I could feel the tears running down my cheek.

“It would mean the world to me for Aussie to come home because he is my baby boy.”

Aussie has a turquoise body with a yellow head and two distinctive blue markings.

Aussie has been part of the Vandenberg family since May and in two months has developed a bond with Lilliee.

She said: “He used to like sleeping in my bed and followed me around the house and I taught him how to high-five.”

Shortly after he went missing, Lilliee and her family believe they saw him in Salterton Road, near MPS, but he didn’t respond to her call for him to descend to her.

Friends and neighbours have been calling out for Aussie when they have been on walks in the hope of attracting him home.

Her mum Angelique said: “Liliee is finding it really hard to cope with the fact we can’t find him but we are hoping that maybe someone out there may spot him and that would be incredible.

“Lilliee is very attached to her budgie and will know it’s him as they have an amazing bond.”

Anyone who thinks they have seen Aussie should contact Angelique by emailing the Exmouth Journal