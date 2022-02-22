News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fresh appeal for signatures on breast cancer screening petition

Philippa Davies

Published: 8:00 AM February 22, 2022
Emma McKay

Emma McKay - Credit: Emma McKay

An Exmouth cancer patient who is campaigning for the breast screening age to be lowered is appealing for people to help her petition reach 150,000 signatures.   

Emma McKay has collected (at the time of writing) 138,559 signatures on Change.org. She will be asking the East Devon MP Simon Jupp to take her petition to Parliament, but is hoping to reach her target first.

Emma, 49, is battling Stage 4 breast cancer, which would have been detected much earlier if she had been eligible for a mammogram at the age of 45. But women are not routinely offered the checks until the age of 50. 

She is calling for this to be lowered to the age of 45 as a first step, to help stop many other women suffering needlessly. 

Since starting her petition she has been contacted by many other women in a similar position, along with supporters all over the world. 


