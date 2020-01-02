Car locks drilled and windows smashed in Woodbury Common car park raids

Vehicles parked in a beauty spot on the outskirts of Exmouth have had their locks drilled and windows smashed in a series of thefts.

Police are appealing for information about a number of thefts from vehicles in car parks on Woodbury Common.

Officers say the incidents have taken place at various times during the day with money and other items being taken.

Exmouth police community support officer Karen Capey reminded members of the public not to leave valuables in vehicles and said thieves know all of the hiding places.

Advice of keeping your vehicle safe from theft can be found on the Devon and Cornwall Police website.

Anyone with information relating to thefts from vehicles on Woodbury Common should contact police via 101@dc.police.uk or ring 101