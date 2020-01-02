Advanced search

Car locks drilled and windows smashed in Woodbury Common car park raids

PUBLISHED: 13:59 02 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:59 02 January 2020

Police carried out a speeding operation in Sidmouth. Picture: Mark Atherton

Police carried out a speeding operation in Sidmouth. Picture: Mark Atherton

Archant

Vehicles parked in a beauty spot on the outskirts of Exmouth have had their locks drilled and windows smashed in a series of thefts.

Police are appealing for information about a number of thefts from vehicles in car parks on Woodbury Common.

Officers say the incidents have taken place at various times during the day with money and other items being taken.

Exmouth police community support officer Karen Capey reminded members of the public not to leave valuables in vehicles and said thieves know all of the hiding places.

Advice of keeping your vehicle safe from theft can be found on the Devon and Cornwall Police website.

Anyone with information relating to thefts from vehicles on Woodbury Common should contact police via 101@dc.police.uk or ring 101

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Charity money stolen in Exmouth

Harbour View Cafe. Ref exe 11-17TI 8849. Picture: Terry Ife

Car locks drilled and windows smashed in Woodbury Common car park raids

Police carried out a speeding operation in Sidmouth. Picture: Mark Atherton

Brr-ave souls storm the sea for annual Christmas swim

Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk

Council’s own housing company ‘dormant’ despite urgent local need

New social housing is urgently needed in East Devon

Exmouth Town assistant manager on festive wins and so much more

Exmouth Town v Plymouth Parkway preview. Picture ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Charity money stolen in Exmouth

Harbour View Cafe. Ref exe 11-17TI 8849. Picture: Terry Ife

Car locks drilled and windows smashed in Woodbury Common car park raids

Police carried out a speeding operation in Sidmouth. Picture: Mark Atherton

Brr-ave souls storm the sea for annual Christmas swim

Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk

Council’s own housing company ‘dormant’ despite urgent local need

New social housing is urgently needed in East Devon

Exmouth Town assistant manager on festive wins and so much more

Exmouth Town v Plymouth Parkway preview. Picture ARCHANT

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town running ‘Operation Bring a Mate to Football’ for first game of 2020

Town striker Jordan Harris is congratulated by team mates after scoring the opening goal in the Boxing Day game against Buckland Athletic. Picture: GERRY HUNT

Cockles all set for tough task at Maidenhead to start 2020 fixtures

Exmouth at home to Barnstaple. Ref exsp 35 19TI 9020. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Town end 2019 on high after dramatic added-time winner from Jordan Harris at Street

Exmouth Town skipper Jamie Dirrane is closed down by Buckland’s Stuart Bowker with Town players Adam Bilcock and Karl Rickard also in the shot. Picture: GERRY HUNT

New office block included in fresh plans for vacant Salterton Road site

Land South of Redgate, near Tesco in Salterton Road, Exmouth, where it is proposed 59 retirement apartments could be built. Picture: Google Street View

East Devon District Council’s ‘dormant’ housing company ‘did not use public funds’

Housing. Picture: Getty Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists