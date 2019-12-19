Anti-Semitic graffiti sprayed around Exmouth

Anti-Semitic graffiti in Exmouth. Picture: @Thejobo (Twitter) Picture: @Thejobo (Twitter)

Anti-Semitic graffiti sprayed around Exmouth has been removed by district council officers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Members of East Devon District Council's street cleaning team spent most of Tuesday (December 17) morning removing the offensive tags from multiple locations, including Phear Park and the seafront.

The council said it has a 'zero tollerence' policy towards this type of behaviour.

An EDDC spokesman said: "Our REACT team spent most of Tuesday removing graffiti along Exmouth sea front and in the town, including Phear Park, by using anti-graffiti products and hot steam cleaning.

"We noticed the graffiti would appear to be in the same style and colour so we think the same person or people have carried out this vandalism.

"The council will not tolerate this type of behaviour and will continue to report these incidents to the police.

"We would urge anyone who has any information to do the same."