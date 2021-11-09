I dreamt my computer got crossed with the Heavenly Host reviewing world events by Zoom.

Discussion ranged over climate change, Covid19 and vaccine shortages in poor countries.

What would focus people's attention? This summer there were huge floods in China, major fires in California and Turkey - will that focus people's attention?

However, the angel in charge of volcanoes shouted: “Forget global warming, open more vents in the La Palma volcano and start a new Ice Age with the dust cloud.”

Then Archangel Gabriel called order, blowing a loud blast… and I woke to hear the door buzzer! You remember from Nativity plays that Gabriel was the angel trumpeting news, a part often played by a raucous and non-angelic member of the class!

Having been rudely awakened, whether by the door buzzer or Gabriel’s trumpet, it set me thinking how the whole world seems to be in a muddle. The common thread is that all of us are relying on someone else to take action!

Obviously I had fallen asleep with COP26 and vaccines for poorer countries in mind; other news may change the priorities between writing this and you reading it.

Old Testament believers will brace themselves for plagues, earthquakes and violent weather; New Testament believers are confident all is well - but only provided the whole world takes caring and compassionate action as one family together; we all of us continue to hear the news and blunder on as best we can!

Global warming is real and immediate; we wait for government decisions while rushing about as though nothing changes. Drought and water shortages affect more people worldwide than storms or floods. Meanwhile, if any changes cost money we will be upset; we rely on the local council to prevent any flooding or coastal erosion; our own water supply seems safe.

The G20 Rome meeting took place among monuments. The ancient Romans built great aqueducts to share water, but their lead pipes caused degenerative disease that aided their decline! Science is wonderful - if it is in time and the results are listened to!

Meanwhile, what can we do in practice while the really clever people meet, make really clever decisions and hopefully act upon them?

Housing is still in crisis; demand has pushed prices up; building new homes is taking too long; a councillor complains about the cost of accommodation for the homeless, but the homeless need a roof right now; my column two weeks ago highlighted this.

Care homes are losing staff because wages are too poor to attract recruits; those motivated to care for others are worn out. Hospitals are stuck, curing people with nowhere to go. The disabled are caught in the same plight, except that relatives can pitch in - but that is no solution; carers need support too!!

Hospitality is short staffed, needing to increase wages to attract people; inevitably the price of beer will rise. Similarly, farms need staff, especially fruit, vegetable and flower pickers - so those prices will go up too. Subsidies come from taxes, so it is us that pay anyway.

Years ago, a wealthy American lady I knew agreed with Democrats improving health and social care, but voted Republican to keep her taxation low!! That typifies the NIMBY problem (Not In My Back Yard)

Maybe we spent too long keeping things cheap while migrants did lesser jobs at low pay; so the next steps are not price inflation but the end of discounted costs!