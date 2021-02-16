Opinion

Published: 2:13 PM February 16, 2021

Anthony Bernard, Highlighting the Needy, writes for the Journal.

Exmouth Community Food Larder manager Anthony Bernard. - Credit: Picture: Simon Horn.

One certainty in these troubled times is the need for Food Banks!! The first lockdown in 2020 created a surge in people volunteering and a surge in demand from people who could not get supplies matched by a surge in donations; meanwhile volunteers over 70 had to step back leaving new recruits to man the fort led by a few younger previous volunteers.

Changing the name to "Exmouth Food Bank" was agreed on 28th August 2019, but delayed while documents were finalised; in March 2020 the Coronavirus hit. The change is now being about to be implemented with a much improved website. Looking into the future causes us to look back into the past in order to grasp the overall picture.

Food emergencies are not new - there have been hungry people needing help from time immemorial. Those who go back to WWII and rationing remember help being provided within each community. People who had enough shared with those that did not. The Gospels remind us "the poor are always with us"!!

In 2009 in Exmouth, Rev'd John Graver, Minister of Christ Church, filled a spare room in the manse with food for needy families. Supplies came from Harvest Festivals and elsewhere; at one point John highlighted the need for toilet rolls; someone had to make an artistic display for the Festival entirely of toilet rolls!! I thought it was an exaggeration, until someone said "yes - it was me ….. I remember doing it!".

Tim Davies had started gathering tins in his garage and distributing them to needy families in Brixington. Tim's father had run a food bank in Chepstow and retired to live in Torquay, and so contributed to some of the early Exmouth planning meetings.

Tim recalls ""While distributing food around Brixington, I wrote the business plan for the Community Larder, which was the foundation. This was presented to Rev'd Simon Atkinson who floated the plan to Christians Together (CTE). The call went out for a manager; Anthony Bernard stepped forward and has carried the torch faithfully ever since.""

Tim became part of the founding group managing the stockroom, Chris Barker-Bey organised dealings with clients, Major Steve Watson of the Salvation Army did something of everything; Anthony's role was to maintain an overall direction. Rev'd Ian Pusey, a retired minister at Holy Trinity, had run a food bank in his previous parish since 1990, serving 45-50 people a week, referred by social services or other agencies. Ian was a key advisor in early discussions, participating in the formal meeting which set up the structure of the Exmouth Community Larder in November 2012.

The Trussel Trust set up its first food bank in 2000 in Salisbury. This went on to create a national food bank movement, with an organised structure and paid staff, supported from donations and a franchise fee for using their organisational material, which now runs to 1200 food banks affiliated. This made big news, but was 10 years behind Rev'd Pusey and others; it was not the start of food banks or of the need, but did create an impetus!!

The ethos of providing help in a food emergency continues, as does the need to guide people to seek help with their underlying crisis. Thanks to the generosity of the whole of greater Exmouth Community there are currently plenty of volunteers and donations.

The new committee, with a freshly updated website and the experience of the huge surge and peaks of 2020, look forward to the challenges of 2021 and beyond.