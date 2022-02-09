'What's best: Government policy or people power?'

Opinion

Chancellor Rishi Sunak was quick to react with the furlough scheme - Credit: POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Rising costs and falling incomes make problems for many people, especially those on low incomes.

On the other hand, many EU migrant workers came here because they were better off in the UK than at home, despite our low wages and high prices.

When targets are missed, the question is whether there was a failure of performance or whether expectations were too high.

Price rises are not inhibiting the affluent - in fact it is they who are inflating rental and property prices with increasing demands for holiday homes and lettings.

Lower income families are feeling the squeeze.

Levelling up means more government support for industry in the north compared with the south; levelling across could mean us ordinary people being mutually supportive. Affluent areas could help less affluent areas - in our reality, Devon helping Cornwall; Emmets helping Grockles.

Rising costs are largely driven by the huge increase in fuel costs as world demand has outstripped supply.

We had all become accustomed to plentiful and inexpensive supplies of most things, including gas and electricity, making us better off than most areas in the world.

But were we living beyond our means in a false world? Is this increase simply the end of a low cost period in our economic history? I am not an economist, nor politician, philosopher or historian; the question is not how we got here, it is what do we do about it.

The start of the pandemic taught us how much can be achieved quickly when we all collaborate.

There is no doubt that some jobs in our society are very underpaid, leaving people whom we all rely on to struggle.

There is also little doubt that getting politicians to react is a very slow and uncertain process. The exception was the furlough scheme, driven by the urgent pandemic crisis and which made Rishi Sunak everyone's favourite.

But we do not want another crisis of this magnitude, so we need to find a better way.

My imagined committee of God's Angelic Host might throw us another firecracker to re-ignite our collaborative instincts, but maybe it is better to find our own way forward.

We definitely do not want a new and nastier variant of the virus, nor a volcano or tsunami in the Atlantic, let alone a war around the Ukraine.

There are many supportive and charitable collaborations in Exmouth; the Food Bank, the Lions, Citizens Advice, Rotary, the Open Door Centre, Glenorchy Work Club and of course all our various church groups.

Many areas are not as affluent or as fortunate as we are, and there seem to be differences between Devon and Cornwall. BBC local news continually reports more problems in Cornwall than Devon.

2,000 years ago Cornwall was an important province, vital to the Romans who were alloying Cornish tin to produce bronze weapons which cut through copper swords. Cornwall was key to the armaments industry of the day.

Soon, Cornish Lithium will be the key strategic material empowering electric vehicles, but right now East Devon seems to be in better shape than Cornwall and some parts of Devon.

Should we therefore share some Exmouth generosity with others? There could be collaboration between Food Banks, a west country Pride of Lions, a Round of Rotarians. Citizens Advice is already organised as an area, so are churches.

Whatever the mechanism, we could all help each other across our county and our region.

We ordinary people should be helping each other, without waiting for politicians.