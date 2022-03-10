'Zelensky now has a place in all our hearts'

Opinion

20/02/22 changed our world more than 9/11.

As a small boy, in the last war near London, I remember my father rushing off in the night whenever the siren sounded to help in the Auxiliary Fire Service.

My cousin showed me where she slept underneath a heavy iron bedstead for protection.

My most vivid memory is all the windows rattling as a flying bomb, a doodlebug, went over.

Maureen grew up in Exmouth and remembers hiding behind a wall when a street in the Colony was strafed by an enemy plane.

Everyone pulled together in adversity, sharing benefits such as the sugar the Americans brought. We never thought to see these things again; younger people will not have seen them at all.

The sanctions applied to curtail Russia will have a very serious effect on our own lives and lifestyles as well. German and Italian dependence on Russian gas will have huge consequences for them and will cause major increases in prices around the world, as well as shortages which will make it feel as though we ourselves are on a war footing.

A friend from my university days spent time in the Ukraine and Russia; the following are edited quotes from his letter to me:

"The news on February 24 came as a shock that makes writing difficult. When the Germans invaded Ukraine in 1941-42, in some places they were welcomed as saving the country from the brutal Stalin regime which had starved their country, "the breadbasket of Europe", into submission during the 1920s and 1930s. Communists carefully noted those who 'collaborated', and when Russian forces reconquered Ukraine they were rounded up and massacred."

Charles continued: "More than 20 years ago I was in the Ukraine teaching English in Kamianets-Podilskyi. The standard of English was high; my pupils were very much like students in England after 1945, disciplined and welcoming, keen to talk about England, fascinated by the Queen and the political system, and by the rock-n-pop culture of the UK and USA which was then in its infancy.

"Computer literacy was spreading, and they wanted to be part of it, not simply confined by national borders. There was little enthusiasm for party politics; they had been under the heel of "the party" for long enough, and wanted to explore the free world. They were great fun to teach, willing and keen to learn.

"My students will be grown up now with their own children, and their lives will be turned inside out by this invasion, I will never forget their kindness and the opportunity they gave me to work there..."

Volodymyr Zelensky was a comedian who started a TV satire - Servant of the People - in 2015, the storyline being a schoolmaster propelled into the presidency.

In the election of 2019, he started a party under the sitcom's name; I don't know if this was a joke or a protest, but he won with a landslide!

He is no longer a comedian, but the fearless leader of the Ukraine and of all free peoples, with an important place in our hearts and in history.

There is a lesson for all of us; face reality and rise to the best of our ability, whatever happens to confront us - combined with St David's message to take care of the little things.

Life for most is about little things, but we need to use our very best abilities to resolve them!