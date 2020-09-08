Advanced search

Is it normal - or a new world?

PUBLISHED: 12:00 10 September 2020

Exmouth Community Food Larder manager Anthony Bernard.

Exmouth Community Food Larder manager Anthony Bernard.

Archant

In his latest column, Exmouth Community Larder coordinator Anthony Bernard asks ‘what is normal?’

Is ‘normal’ what we remember? How far back – March this year? ...or 10 or 20 years ago with active shops throughout town?

Or is the new normal what we wish for, global warming reducing, affordable housing available, less traffic, no trash on the beaches?

Today is ‘normal’ for today; yesterday was simply how we got here – good or bad. Tomorrow is what we have to play for!

For most of us in Exmouth ‘normal’ is having enough food in the cupboard and a roof over our head – many other desirable things are only options.

But for some, ‘normal’ is struggling to keep going in the face of adversity, disability, family troubles, lack of money, addiction, mental health or other issues; holidays abroad are an unbelievable luxury!

The virus is here to stay; a vaccine will suppress it. Politicians stress optimism and drug companies are ready to sell, but a vaccine must be safe and effective.

How long must a vaccine be used before we know it is effective? A couple of years may not be enough.

The experts do not yet know if people who recovered remain immune; only time will give the answer, and this virus may mutate like ‘flu does!

So, ‘new normal’ is ‘what we got’, most certainly not what we want!

The virus changed The Exmouth Community Larder.

There is a large team of new volunteers, the working pattern now keeps everyone well spaced, deliveries are now normal to avoid people congregating to collect.

Sharing resources for the common good is the good part of ‘new normal’ as evidenced by the generosity of donations and volunteering in The Larder.

We are all in this together; one large community with the chance of a new world, not just a new normal

Most Read

Plans to build 18 homes in Exmouth town centre opposed

Perspective drawings of the scheme. Picture courtesy of Brian Male

Plea to help find missing Julia Williams last seen in Budleigh

Missing Julia Williams' car was seen parked in the Lime Kiln Car Park. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police/Terry Ife

Exmouth sink hole caused by burst sewer pipe

A sink hole in Montpellier Road. Picture: Paul Strange

Greenfingers pizza van application labelled ‘inappropriate’ by town councillors

Greenfingers Garden Centre, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Police search for missing Julia Williams, last seen in Budleigh, called off

Missing Julia Williams' car was seen parked in the Lime Kiln Car Park. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police/Terry Ife

