'Schools need help to bridge the learning divide'

Opinion

Published: 5:00 PM February 2, 2021

Anthony Bernard, of Exmouth Community Larder, writes for the Journal.

Exmouth Community Food Larder manager Anthony Bernard. - Credit: Picture: Simon Horn.

Schooling is a prized resource in the developing world, next after food and shelter.. Education was taken for granted in our cosy world, along with clean water, reliable electricity and many other things, before the coronavirus upturned things last March.

Hungry children don't learn well, so school meals are in the news, but hopefully the Community Larder is providing sufficient help locally - certainly the ratio of families to individuals has increased.

"Children learning at home need devices" said Emma Jones, head teacher at Withycombe Primary School.

A child at Withycombe Raleigh Primary School using a laptop - Credit: Emma Jones

She added: "The DFE provided us with 5 ipads for vulnerable children - we are a school of 630 children so these 5 iPads don't go very far.

"We also have the added issue of families with 1 device but thee or four children all trying to access online learning in the day.

"We are all just trying to do our best with the resources we have.

"Teachers are doing a fantastic job juggling teaching children in school plus teaching children at home - very challenging as I am sure you can imagine."

Nicky Taylor-Bashford of St Joseph's Primary School added: "Teachers and parents are all doing an amazing job, under very difficult circumstances.

"The news often refers to schools being closed - we are definitely not closed!

"Teachers continue to put the school children first before their own families and their own anxieties.

"They continue to teach all day in class whilst now also trying to teach and engage children remotely.

"Parents are trying to support their own children's learning, often whilst juggling working from home and caring for other family members.

"The lack of devices in many family homes makes these difficult circumstances even harder.

"The DfE have provided us with a very small quantity of devices to loan out to parents.

"We have been able to lend out some chrome books, but there are still families across the community managing with one device between siblings and sometimes that device is just a phone.

"Everyone is doing the very best they can with the resources they have but more needs to be done. We should be doing everything we can to close the divide between 'those that have and can and those that haven't and can't'. At the moment that divide is widening - unless action is taken."

So what should we do about it? Giving all children a start in life to learn and to develop an inquiring mind is very important for the whole of society for the long term. There should be no barriers!!

To endorse the point there are many instances of brilliant contributors in the world having had very poor beginnings. We would all be poorer without their contribution.

Optimists think we will be out of problems soon - but social distancing and home schooling may be with us for a while. Realists can also see that higher education could continue distance learning having established how it works - it could be here to stay!! We want all children to have a long term opportunity.

A fund has been established to enable devices to be given to schools for their most needy families. Email to enquiries@citizensadviceeastdevon.org for details of how to donate.

Families needing help should contact their school head teacher or Citizens Advice. This has been started with an initial donation of £1,000 which will not go far; more funds or used laptops are badly and urgently needed!