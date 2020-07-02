Opinion

Don’t feel embarrassed if you need extra help at the moment - Anthony Bernard column

Exmouth Community Food Larder manager Anthony Bernard.

People shouldn’t feel embarrassed to ask for help, writes Exmouth Community Larder coordinator Anthony Bernard in his latest column

The embarrassment of some needy people to seek help worries us at The Larder.

Thanks to the voluntary generosity of the whole community we have enough; Government benefits and grants come from involuntary taxation; generosity towards other people comes from the same source – all from our pockets!

If you need help, don’t worry about asking – the time to feel embarrassed is when failing to share when personal finances are back to normal and there is enough to spare.

Individuals have different qualities. Extrovert and articulate people frequently get to be in charge, expressing views, forming public opinion, being managers, getting elected.

Quiet introspective people are often working on the technical stuff in the background, and are not easily heard - and it is not in their make-up to push themselves forward. Often the quiet ones know better than voluble people.

If you feel nervous about asking for help, this message is for you! Speak up! – if you need food help from the Community Larder send us an email or make a phone call.

Food help is now provided by The Community Larder to anyone who needs food without a formal referral. Anyone in lockdown, isolating or just plain short of food can ask the Larder directly for food. Agencies, such as Citizens’ Advice, are also in lockdown, working by phone, so this way of working fits them too.

The community is amazing, which is just as well to keep pace with the need! Rivermead Post Office, Tesco, Co-op stores, The Strand pub, The Beach and many others and individuals are collecting or donating supplies. Cash to fill gaps on the shelves is coming from lots of individual people plus businesses like the Rockfish restaurant. All keeping us afloat

Thanks to everyone in the area, helping others.