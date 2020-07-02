Advanced search

Opinion

Don’t feel embarrassed if you need extra help at the moment - Anthony Bernard column

PUBLISHED: 08:00 03 July 2020

Exmouth Community Food Larder manager Anthony Bernard.

Exmouth Community Food Larder manager Anthony Bernard.

Archant

People shouldn’t feel embarrassed to ask for help, writes Exmouth Community Larder coordinator Anthony Bernard in his latest column

The embarrassment of some needy people to seek help worries us at The Larder.

Thanks to the voluntary generosity of the whole community we have enough; Government benefits and grants come from involuntary taxation; generosity towards other people comes from the same source – all from our pockets!

If you need help, don’t worry about asking – the time to feel embarrassed is when failing to share when personal finances are back to normal and there is enough to spare.

Individuals have different qualities. Extrovert and articulate people frequently get to be in charge, expressing views, forming public opinion, being managers, getting elected.

Quiet introspective people are often working on the technical stuff in the background, and are not easily heard - and it is not in their make-up to push themselves forward. Often the quiet ones know better than voluble people.

If you feel nervous about asking for help, this message is for you! Speak up! – if you need food help from the Community Larder send us an email or make a phone call.

Food help is now provided by The Community Larder to anyone who needs food without a formal referral. Anyone in lockdown, isolating or just plain short of food can ask the Larder directly for food. Agencies, such as Citizens’ Advice, are also in lockdown, working by phone, so this way of working fits them too.

The community is amazing, which is just as well to keep pace with the need! Rivermead Post Office, Tesco, Co-op stores, The Strand pub, The Beach and many others and individuals are collecting or donating supplies. Cash to fill gaps on the shelves is coming from lots of individual people plus businesses like the Rockfish restaurant. All keeping us afloat

Thanks to everyone in the area, helping others.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Body of man pulled from the sea in Exmouth

Police are continuing enquiries in Highbridge.

Budleigh set for wider pavements and temporary one-way system as traffic plan is adopted

High Street, Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Google

Police bracing for huge wave of visitors to Devon

Chief Constable Shaun Sawyer has urged people to respect the area when they visit after lockdown restrictions ease on Saturday, July 4.

Bid to create route map for Plumb Park HGVs as fears over Douglas Avenue traffic rise

Plumb Park development on Buckingham Road. Ref exe 30 18TI 8859. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth wedding business branched out after coronavirus lockdown

Debbie Langdon, of Celebrations Exmouth, at the East Devon Means Business trade show. Picture: Debbie Langdon

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Body of man pulled from the sea in Exmouth

Police are continuing enquiries in Highbridge.

Budleigh set for wider pavements and temporary one-way system as traffic plan is adopted

High Street, Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Google

Police bracing for huge wave of visitors to Devon

Chief Constable Shaun Sawyer has urged people to respect the area when they visit after lockdown restrictions ease on Saturday, July 4.

Bid to create route map for Plumb Park HGVs as fears over Douglas Avenue traffic rise

Plumb Park development on Buckingham Road. Ref exe 30 18TI 8859. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth wedding business branched out after coronavirus lockdown

Debbie Langdon, of Celebrations Exmouth, at the East Devon Means Business trade show. Picture: Debbie Langdon

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Somerset’s Dom Bess fully focussed on being England’s ‘number one spinner’

England's Dominic Bess and Jofra Archer (right) celebrate by hitting elbows after dismissing Keaton Jennings during day two of a warm-up match at the Ageas Bowl

Don’t feel embarrassed if you need extra help at the moment - Anthony Bernard column

Exmouth Community Food Larder manager Anthony Bernard.

FA Cup and FA Vase prize money reduced

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Coastguards warn people not to drink alcohol and go to sea.

The coastguard rescue helicopter in action with a lifeboat in Lyme Bay. Picture: RNLI

Former community college teacher’s poems to be translated into Italian

John Eliot and his latest collection of poems. Picture: John Eliot