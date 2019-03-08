Advanced search

Quiz your councillors - annual town meeting

PUBLISHED: 11:34 16 March 2019

Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Alex Walton

Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Alex Walton

Alex Walton

This month residents will be given the chance to quiz town councillors about issues affecting Budleigh Salterton.

The annual parish meeting on Monday, March 18, will give people a chance to put their questions to the council.

The guest speaker will be Trevor Waddington, chairman of the trustees of Fairlynch Museum and Arts Centre.

The town mayor Councillor Tom Wright will give a report of council business over the previous 12 months.

Then each chairman of the council committees will report on what has been done in the previous 12 months.

District and county councillors will have the chance to talk about matters arising which affect Budleigh.

This will be followed by an open forum where residents can quiz their representatives on town issues.

The annual parish meeting will take place at the Public Hall, Station Road, from 7pm.

Teas and coffees will be provided immediately after the meeting.

Most Read

Police release e-fit following reports of woman being stalked and threatened in Exmouth

Officers investigating would like to hear from anyone who was in the Belvedere Road area on Tuesday and saw a man matching the description above. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Exmouth woman among those feared dead after plane crash in Ethiopia

Joanna Toole. Picture: Adrian Toole

Exmouth woman among 157 confirmed dead after Ethiopian Airlines jet crashes shortly after take-off

Joanna Toole. Picture: Adrian Toole

Wheelchair user bemoans lack of disabled access after Exmouth town centre shop incident

Wheelchair user Mike Moxey at his Exmouth home. Picture: Callum Lawton

22-bed HMO plan opposed by town council

business plan, start up, skribble, cup of coffee, specs and pens



