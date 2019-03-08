Quiz your councillors - annual town meeting

Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Alex Walton Alex Walton

This month residents will be given the chance to quiz town councillors about issues affecting Budleigh Salterton.

The annual parish meeting on Monday, March 18, will give people a chance to put their questions to the council.

The guest speaker will be Trevor Waddington, chairman of the trustees of Fairlynch Museum and Arts Centre.

The town mayor Councillor Tom Wright will give a report of council business over the previous 12 months.

Then each chairman of the council committees will report on what has been done in the previous 12 months.

District and county councillors will have the chance to talk about matters arising which affect Budleigh.

This will be followed by an open forum where residents can quiz their representatives on town issues.

The annual parish meeting will take place at the Public Hall, Station Road, from 7pm.

Teas and coffees will be provided immediately after the meeting.