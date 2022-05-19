Exmouth talking newspaper hold first meeting since pandemic

The Annual General Meeting of the Exmouth and District Talking Newspaper took place at All Saints Church Hall, Exmouth on Saturday, (May 14).

The event was attended by some of the listeners and volunteers. The first meeting in person since 2019.

In his report, Acting Chairman John Hargraves emphasised how to keep recording the local news for our visually impaired listeners throughout the two years, with remote recordings when they could not meet in the studio because of COVID restrictions. Gill Laws, the Secretary gave her report, which is the Annual Report sent to the Charity Commissioners.

The activities of the two years were summed up and the volunteers thanked, without whom there would be no Talking Newspaper, and said how much it is welcomed by our listeners and reported on the beautiful comments and remarks she had received from them. She announced that after 26 years as Secretary she would only be serving in this capacity for one more year.

The Treasurer, Ian Lacey delivered his report and presented the audited accounts for 2020 and 2021. There had not been the usual income because no publicity could take place because of the pandemic.

Reports were also delivered by Judith Stradling, the Visitor, Heather Webber, the Registrar and |Rebecca Brooks, the Listeners' Representative. Three Committee Members were due to retire after three years of service but had agreed to be considered for re-election. it was agreed by members at the meeting that Ian Lacey, Judith Stradling and Heather Webber will continue.

The meeting concluded with John Hargraves thanking Gill for all she had done for the past 26 years and announcing that he was inviting her to accept the vacant Presidency of the Exmouth TN. Gill said she would be honoured to be the President and to still be associated with the organisation, which means so much to her, and would continue to be a reader.

If someone you know in the Exmouth/Budleigh area is unable to read a newspaper for themselves and would like to receive the recordings, get in touch withGill Laws on 01395 266968.