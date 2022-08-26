Annual exhibition held for Budleigh Salterton Art Club

Chairman Nick Speare welcomes guests to the opening night of the exhibition. - Credit: NICK SPEARE.

Budleigh Salterton Art Clubs annual exhibition at the Public Hall got off to a 'fizzing start' with wine, champagne and over 200 paintings and works of art on display.

The exhibition, which runs until Tuesday, August 30 is free to see for visitors and residents in Budleigh Salterton.

Chairman, Nick Speare said, “Our members have produced an extraordinary variety of excellent artworks, I think it’s our best display ever.” The preview evening saw the award of best acrylic painting go to Iris Ansell for ‘Storm."

The best watercolour was judged to be ‘Reflections’ by Cynthia Boult. Judge Ray Balkwill said: “It’s a superb painting in a medium that is both difficult and exciting.”

Elizabeth Dunne, recipient of the best mixed media award said: “It’s such a friendly club and we have inspiring talks and activities. It really was the icing on the cake to get an award."

Awards on the night went to:

Best Oil painting - John Washington.

Best Acrylic painting- Iris Ansell.

Best Pastel work - Helen Parkes.

Brook Gallery Best Original Print - Mariangela Williams.

Pricilla Hull Award Best 3D work - Phil Oakley.

Best Watercolour or Gouache - Cynthia Boult.

The Chairman's' Award best Pastel/coloured pencil - Helen PARKES Lesley Ramsey Award Best line and wash drawing Gill WILSON.

Elizabeth DUNNE receives her award from Ray BALKWILL. - Credit: Nick Speare,

The Joyce Dennys Bowl - Best collage/Mixed Media Elizabeth DUNNE.

Iris ANSELL receives her award from Jayne Farleigh - Credit: Nick Speare.

Budleigh Salterton Art Club is made up of people who, apart from living in EX9 and the surrounding area, have one thing in common. They are all practising artists.

Whether you are a complete beginner, very experienced or even a professional artist, all that they ask is that you are actively involved in the exciting process of creating art.

The club welcome people living in the EX9 area, which can include surrounding villages at the discretion of the committee, who are actively creating art.

Members are encouraged to exhibit at the annual exhibitions and to participate in the running of the club where possible.

The show is open daily 10am until 6 pm at the Budleigh Salterton Public Hall. For more information can be found at www.Budleighartclub.com.



