'Anything goes' in art exhibition which uncovers seaside secrets

PUBLISHED: 16:36 19 August 2019

Artist Joy Davis at a private viewing of the Secrets of the Seaside exhibition. Picture: Ellie Burgin

Archant

The work of more than 30 artists is being displayed at an 'anything goes' exhibition which promises to uncover the 'secrets of a seaside town'.

This latest display of artwork is the brainchild of Exmouth artist Anna Fitzgerald, of Sea Dog Art, in Gussiford Lane, and features pieces inspired by Exmouth's seaside resort.

A section of the exhibition, held on upstairs at The Beach, in Victoria Road, is dedicated to pieces meant for those over the age of 18, ensuring the main display continues to be family friendly.

Mrs Fitzgerald, who spearheaded a public display of 4,000 bras along Exmouth seafront last summer, said this exhibition will have 'something for everyone'.

She said: "It will inspire, delight, surprise, shock and even perhaps give you the inspiration for some summer holiday painting."

The Secrets of a Seaside Town exhibition launched on Saturday (August 17).

It runs from Wednesday to Sunday, from 2pm until 7pm, until Sunday, September 8.

Entry costs £1 per adults and children are welcome free of charge.

