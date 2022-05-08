Exmouth history: one of the town's famous ladies

How many of you know that Exmouth was the home to several famous ladies and - dare I say - one infamous one? For the next few weeks I will bring you their stories, and we will start with Ann (Nancy) Perriam. I am indebted to Geoff Perriam for all his help with the preparation of this article. He still lives in Exmouth, and Nancy was his 4 x great grandfather’s second wife, making her his 4 x step grandmother.

Ann was born at Littleham on 12 April 1769 to William Letton and his wife Ann (nee Waldron). She was one of four children. At the age of 19, in 1788 she married Edward Hopping at Littleham. Edward was a seaman with the Royal Navy and served on ships as a second gunner, firing the cannons from the gun decks. As was often permitted in those times the wives of seamen went with their husbands on board ship and Ann too did this. By this time she seems to have been known as Nancy, so we will continue with calling her this. She was a 'powder monkey', which meant she filled flannel bags with gunpowder for the guns and when not doing this assisted the surgeon in tending the wounded. It was dangerous working with gunpowder, and particularly when the ship was engaged in battle with the noise on the gundecks and the splintering of wood flying everywhere when the ship was under attack, it must have been terrifying. Injuries were common and the ship’s surgeon much in demand so Nancy would have been kept busy crawling around the decks carrying gunpowder to the guns and then tending the wounded.

In 1793 she and Edward were serving on HMS Crescent where she also was the personal seamstress to the captain, Sir James Saumarez. Also on board were her brothers and twelve others from Exmouth. When the captain transferred to HMS Orion she and Edward went with him and they were present at the battles of L’Orient in 1795, Cape St Vincent in 1797 and The Nile in 1798 under the command of Nelson. In 1799 they returned to England and Edward worked on boats in and out of Exmouth. It was while on one on the night of 19 July 1802 that a terrible storm blew up and the boat capsized and poor Edward drowned.

Nancy subsequently married John Perriam, a widower and Trinity House Pilot in 1805. He died in 1812 and she was once again widowed at the age of 43 and to earn a living she started selling fish around the streets of the town. In 1813 the navy granted her a pension of £10 per annum in recognition of her service to the nation. Some of the gentry of Exmouth also gave her a weekly allowance 'so she would not go without'. In 1841 she was living in Tower Street where she stayed for the rest of her life.

On 24 January 1865 Nancy died at the age of 96 (although her death certificate states 97) and was buried at Littleham on 29 January. The location of her grave is unknown, believed to be near that of Lady Nelson, but no headstone exists. Her funeral was reported by The Exmouth Mercury on 4 February and Freemans Exmouth Journal gave an account of her life on Saturday 18 March 1902.

So ended the life of one of Exmouth’s most famous and brave women, and obviously a great character. The museum has a display featuring Nancy Perriam, so why not come along and find out more about her for yourself and discover other fascinating aspects of Exmouth’s history? A warm welcome awaits!

If you would like to know more please visit the museum’s website at www.exmouthmuseum.com or you can email mike at mike.menhenitt@btinternet.com

Mike Menhenitt

Museum Society of Exmouth