Exmouth couple celebrate 60 years of wedded bliss
PUBLISHED: 17:00 30 March 2020
Archant
Self-isolating due to the coronavirus outbreak hasn’t stopped one Exmouth couple from celebrating six decades of marriage.
Withycombe couple Fred and Ann Harris, both in their 80s, marked their anniversary at home after making the decision to go into self-imposed lockdown.
They got married at Exeter Registry Office on March 25, 1960, just days before Fred, a Royal Marine at the time, was due to be posted abroad.
A week later, the pair’s wedding photograph appeared on the front of the Journal.
When asked what the secret of a long and happy marriage was, Ann said: “You have to go through the rough and the smooth – you just have to see it through and get on with it.”
The couple have two daughters, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Ann added: “There is nothing more beautiful than the love that weathers the storms of life.”
