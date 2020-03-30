Exmouth couple celebrate 60 years of wedded bliss

Ann and Fred Harris appearing on the front page of the Exmouth Journal. Picture: Daniel Wilkins Archant

Self-isolating due to the coronavirus outbreak hasn’t stopped one Exmouth couple from celebrating six decades of marriage.

The Exmouth Journal, April 2, 1960. Picture: Daniel Wilkins The Exmouth Journal, April 2, 1960. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Withycombe couple Fred and Ann Harris, both in their 80s, marked their anniversary at home after making the decision to go into self-imposed lockdown.

They got married at Exeter Registry Office on March 25, 1960, just days before Fred, a Royal Marine at the time, was due to be posted abroad.

A week later, the pair’s wedding photograph appeared on the front of the Journal.

When asked what the secret of a long and happy marriage was, Ann said: “You have to go through the rough and the smooth – you just have to see it through and get on with it.”

The Exmouth Journal from 1960. Picture: Daniel Wilkins The Exmouth Journal from 1960. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

The couple have two daughters, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Ann added: “There is nothing more beautiful than the love that weathers the storms of life.”