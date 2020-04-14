Eva, 10, hopes anime portraits raise NHS profile during coronavirus crisis

Eva Day doing her anime/manga drawings to raise funds for the NHS. Picture: Nick Day Archant

Eva Day, 10, is now suggesting people get their own family members to create portraits and then donate £5, via her JustGiving page, to the NHS.

She is also urging people to use the portraits as their social media profile photos to spread the message.

The Bassett’s Farm year 6 pupil got around 100 requests for the anime/manga-style portraits and has a backlog still to do.

Eva said as children will be at home during this crisis, this is a ‘great chance’ for all children to be creative and raise lots of money for the NHS at the same time.

Her dad Nick added: “Eva loves drawing, and she is passionate about helping others.

“As her parents, you can imagine just how proud we are of her. Her portraits are also very complimentary.

“The fact she has given up so much of her time to raise money for others that need it most, despite being in isolation, we think is just amazing.”

After her school was closed in the early days of the coronavirus crisis, Eva wanted to be proactive and creative while isolated and came up with the idea which she hopes will also ensure she continues learning artistic skills.

Initially, she was taking requests from people in return for them donating £5 to the NHS.

Each drawing takes her about 35 minutes to complete and she has already raised more than £750.

Eva has had requests from all over the world, with the furthest coming from the payroll manager of the famous hotel chain, Hiltons, who is based in Memphis, in the United States.

After an ‘overwhelming’ response, Eva decided to encourage others to create their own portraits while still donating.

All money raised goes to NHS Charities Together which supports 140 NHS charities including foundation trusts, acute hospitals, community and mental health trusts and ambulance trusts throughout England, Scotland and Wales.