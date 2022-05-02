Anglo French society holds Easter celebration

Members of the Exmouth & Budleigh Anglo-French Society at their Easter celebration - Credit: Exmouth & Budleigh Anglo-French Society

Members of the Exmouth & Budleigh Anglo-French Society gathered for a belated Easter celebration at the Wesley Community Café in Budleigh Salterton on Monday, April 25.

Chair Marian Beaumont said: “We could not hold our regular third Monday meeting on 16th April as it was Easter Monday, and with our next ‘cuppa and conversation’ meeting also falling on a bank holiday, we decided to do something in between.”

Carole, Liz and all the staff at Launchpad, who run the Wesley Café, decorated the tables with spring flowers and provided individual Easter ‘nests’ of cake and chocolate eggs.

The society’s next meeting will be at the Norman Centre on Monday, May 16 at 7.15 pm, when Bernard Cracknell will talk in French about his trip to China, with slides. Visitors and new members are always welcome.

Contact Marian on 07812 899635 for further details.