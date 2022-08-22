Anglo-French society garden party

Exmouth & Budleigh Anglo-French Society brought their 2021-22 season to a close with a garden party.

Anglo-French member Bernard Cracknell’s hosted the party at his home in Exmouth. Around 25 people gathered for this social event, the last of the year.

longest-standing member Malcolm Belt with Chair Marian Beaumont. - Credit: Marian Beaumont.

Marian Beaumont, Chair of the Society said: “There was doubt up till the last minute that the event could go ahead, with forecasts of thunder and heavy rain after weeks of sunshine and drought. However, on the day, light morning rain gave way to a bright sunny afternoon.

“Members were able to chat over drinks and delicious cake in the shade of trees or parasols and enjoy the delights of a beautiful garden overlooking the Maer and the sea. Sadly, the usually immaculate lawn had disappeared in the drought.

"Just as it was time to depart, the sudden appearance of approaching dark clouds had members scurrying home. Everything was quickly cleared up and brought under cover just as the heavens opened. The last stragglers dived into the house and watched the rain bouncing off the patio outside, where a short time before everyone had been enjoying the sunshine."

Members enjoying the garden. - Credit: Marian Beaumont.

There was also the opportunity to have a go at croquet or garden Jenga. Two members decided to create their own version of the Arc de Triomphe.

The Society’s new season starts in September, with the first event being the regular ‘cuppa and conversation’ session on Monday, September 5, at the Wesley Community Café in Budleigh Salterton. This gives members the chance to mingle and chat in French over tea/coffee and cake.

Marian added: “It takes place on the first Monday afternoon of the month from 2.45–4pm. It’s a drop-in and everyone is welcome. Language skills range from native speakers to schoolboy/girl French.”

The Art de Triomphe. - Credit: Marian Beaumont.

On September 19, there will be an evening meeting at the Norman Centre in Budleigh, which will be a social, with chat and games. Doors open at 7.15 for a 7.30pm start.

New members are always welcome. Annual membership is currently just £5. For further details, ring Marian on 07812 899635 or Catherine on 07855 194408.