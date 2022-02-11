Society joins forces with cafe to mark traditional French celebration

Exmouth & Budleigh Anglo French Society celebrate the Fete des Rois by becoming queens for the day - Credit: Marian Beaumont

Members of Exmouth & Budleigh Anglo-French Society became ‘queens for the day’ when the group adopted a traditional French celebration last month.

Across the Channel, people celebrating the ‘Fete des Rois’ or Feast of the Kings enjoy slices of a tart made with puff pastry and a sweet creamy almond filling, known as the ‘galette des rois’.

One of the slices contains a lucky charm entitling the finder to be crowned king or queen for the day. Traditionally an extra slice is put aside for any unexpected visitor or poor person passing by, so that they too have their chance of winning the honour.

For the Anglo-French Society, the patisserie and crowns were made by the Wesley Community Café in Budleigh Salterton, which is run by Launchpad, an organisation which gives training opportunities to adults with learning disabilities.

The society decided to be generous in handing out the royal title, and three of the 25 members were crowned queens during the meeting on January 17.

Chair of the society Marian Beaumont said: “We meet regularly at the café on the first Monday of each month for a drop-in ‘cuppa and conversation’ session, where members can chat, mostly in French, over a drink and some cake.

“The café has offered us such a warm welcome and we were excited and delighted when they agreed to do a couple of special events for us. Everyone had a most enjoyable time with the ‘galettes’ and next month it will be pancakes!”

Anyone wishing to know more about the Anglo-French Society can phone Marian on 07812 899635 for further details of its programme of activities; new members and visitors are always welcome.