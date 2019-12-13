Anger at £100 parking fine for pensioner who bought a ticket and left on time

Margaret Jones, 88, was given a £100 fine despite pying for her parking and leaving on time.

A pensioner had a day out in Exmouth spoiled after being ordered to pay a £100 parking fine, despite buying a ticket and leaving before it expired.

Margaret Jones, 88, with her son Adrian Wort, Picture: Adrian Wort Margaret Jones, 88, with her son Adrian Wort, Picture: Adrian Wort

Margaret Jones, 88, from Newton Abbot, was visiting in November with her sister when she parked at the Pier Head car park, run by Premier Park Ltd.

She paid the correct fee for a ticket and returned her car before it expired - but was shocked to receive a £100 fine from the company.

According to Premier Park Ltd, Mrs Jones entered the wrong vehicle registration number.

However, the fine was reduced to £30 as a 'gesture of goodwill' but this was rejected by her son, Adrian Wort, who refused to let his mum pay for 'no good reason'.

An appeal to Parking on Private Land Appeals (POPLA) was refused.

Premier Park Ltd confirmed an appeal was made and said it is bound by POPLA's decision.

Mr Worts has taken the fine, levied for failing to enter her registration plate correctly, as an insult, calling it a 'disgrace'.

He said: "It smacks of profiteering to me - how many other pensioners have been caught out?"

Mr Worts told the Journal he refused to let her pay a penny.

He said: "I really cannot see any goodwill in charging £30 when she hasn't done anything wrong."

Since the incident, Mr Worts has written to the directors who told him they would not be rescinding the fine and would not be corresponding further about the incident.

A Premier Park spokesman said: "When a driver appeals to POPLA, they take both the evidence from the driver and the parking operator into consideration and decide an outcome.

"POPLA found in Premier Park's favour and we are bound by their decision.

"We enter into a POPLA process in good faith and both parties, we feel, should be prepared to accept the independent assessor's judgement. If the motorist has any new evidence and wishes to appeal to us further, we would suggest they contact us directly."