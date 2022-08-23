MP speaks out over sewage pollution at East Devon beaches

A sign alerting swimmers not to swim at Exmouth was put up on Monday, (August, 16). - Credit: EDDC.

A local MP has expressed disgust that three East Devon beaches have had bathing bans in the last week because of sewage pollution.

Swimming was banned at both Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton on Tuesday, August 16. East Devon District Council said the pollution had been caused by heavy rain, which can cause raw sewage to be discharged from pipes via storm overflows.

The ban was lifted at Budleigh the following day, and at Exmouth on Friday 19. But on Monday, August 22 there was a further pollution risk warning at Budleigh and Ladram Bay, issued by the Environment Agency. The advisory against swimming at both beaches has now been lifted.

Liberal Democrat Richard Foord, who was elected to replace Neil Parish as the Tiverton and Honiton MP in June this year, said urgent action is needed to make the water companies clean up their act.

He said: “The River Otter flows through the Tiverton and Honiton constituency and out to sea at Budleigh Salterton. In 2021 untreated sewage was allowed to flow into the River Otter for more than 8,000 hours. Across England it was more than 2.7 million hours of sewage flowing into rivers.

‘We saw a vote on the Environment Bill last October where the Liberal Democrats proposed placing a legal duty on water companies to reduce discharges; what we were seeking to do was simply to get sewage companies to take all reasonable steps to make sure untreated sewage is not discharged from storm overflows, but 268 Conservative MPs voted against.

“I think what’s so terrible is that the water companies’ executive bonuses rose by an average 20 per cent last year.

“It’s August, many of us would like to be able to swim off the East Devon coast safe in the knowledge that we’re not going to be struck down by some dreadful bug, or be swimming amid something unpleasant

“We shouldn’t need to go on to an app to find out whether we can go swimming- and this combined with the fact that the average water company executive bonus is £670,000 seems very incongruent somehow.”



