Angel of the South descends on Topsham for Christmas

Published: 12:00 PM December 29, 2020

Brendan Rawlings' Angel of the South on display at St Margaret's Church in Topsham - Credit: Love Topsham

There’s a new wow factor in Topsham right now - and it’s got wings.

The town has become the temporary home to the latest creation by east Devon sculptor and craftsman Brendan Rawlings, who makes large, striking, carved driftwood figures.

You can see his most recent masterpiece - The Angel of the South - in the grounds of St Margaret’s Church in Topsham, where it is on display until January.

The 12-foot angel is on show all day and is illuminated in the evenings, and has already become an Instagram and social media hit; it was extensively photographed at Topsham Quay before being installed at the church in the heart of the town.

Brendan said: “The inspiration for me is to evoke positive feelings with my sculptures - that’s why I like making angels, as they seem to touch people. So I’ve bought this one to Topsham to bring people some joy in these difficult times.”

Despite being a full-time sculptor for less than two years, Brendan - who runs Zen Wood Design, has become a famous figure across Devon and will be available to buyers in the New Year.

Love Topsham, the community interest company which operates as a cheerleader for the local residents and businesses, contacted Brendan in the autumn to suggest he created something for display in the town.

Love Topsham director Jo Berman said: “After a year like 2020, we need to lift spirits and keep our town thriving, what better way to do it than with this magnificent artwork?

“We've been working hard to create Covid-safe joy for Christmas and the Angel is perfect.

“We hope that this attraction puts a spotlight on Topsham and goes some way to help our independent shops keep busy in a turbulent year.

“The Angel installation we hope helps everyone to forget the worst of 2020 and focus on the future."

Reverend Louise Grace, of St Margaret’s Church, said: “It’s so dynamic! It took my breath away when I first saw it and it’s a privilege for the church to host this sculpture.

“The way it’s been mounted you can see something almost flying out of the church - well, there can be nothing more appropriate at Christmas.”