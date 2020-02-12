Advanced search

Guardian Angel set to descend on Exmouth beach

PUBLISHED: 17:00 13 February 2020

Brendan with his six-foot angel creation. Picture: Brendan Rawlings

Brendan with his six-foot angel creation. Picture: Brendan Rawlings

An angel is set to descend on Exmouth beach later this month for one day only.

The Guardian Angel, created from driftwood by Brendan Rawlings. Picture: Brendan RawlingsThe Guardian Angel, created from driftwood by Brendan Rawlings. Picture: Brendan Rawlings

Woodbury-based driftwood artist Brendan Rawlings will be bringing his six-foot tall angelic creation to the beach on Saturday, February 29.

The angel - which is made from driftwood from beaches around Devon and Cornwall including Budleigh Salterton, took the 38-year-old just a week to make.

Mr Rawlings, of Zen Wood Design, was initially commissioned to create the sculpture by Torbay Guild of Artists after an angel-themed wall-hanging he created caught its attention.

A video showing the finished crouching male angel with wings received nearly 300 shares on social media and a photoshoot on Exmouth beach attracted so much attention, Mr Rawlings decided to bring it back for a one-day exhibition.

He said: "I am absolutely thrilled with how it's turned out.

"I like to think of things I can do and I am always trying to think of general ideas which would generate some interest.

"I saw a painting 10 to 15 years ago and I painted a similar version - although not to the same quality - and It just came to me one day 'that would make a great sculpture'."

He wants to use the display to raise money for Exmouth RNLI as a way of giving back for the driftwood he was able to collect from Budleigh beach.

Mr Rawlings hopes the Exmouth event can springboard into a touring exhibit for other beaches which benefit from lifeboat protection.

Mr Rawlings has only been a driftwood artist for 12 months after a shark sculpture he made for his brother in 2019 was seen on social media and he became inundated with commissions.

This prompted the creation of Zen Wood Design and he opened a studio in Topsham.

His latest sculpture - named Guardian Angel - will be on the beach from 9am until 4pm with donations being collected for Exmouth RNLI.

The creation can also be seen until February 28 at The Spanish Barn at Torre Abbey in Torquay as part of the Torbay Guild of Artists Vision of 2020 exhibition.

