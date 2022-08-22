Man from Exmouth takes on 'marathon' tasking

Andy Grist of Exmouth Cycles is running this year's London Marathon in aid of Get Kids Going.

Get Kids Going is a charity dedicated to giving disabled children and young people the opportunity to participate in sport.

The Marathon will take place on October 2 and Exmouth Cycles owner Andy, an avid cyclist and runner, is hoping to raise £900.

It can be harder for disabled children to access sports, which in turn can be detrimental on their wellbeing.

Get Kids Going promotes inclusion and gives children and young people the opportunity to participate in sports at multiple levels. Funds go towards supplying specialist equipment, training, therapies, ongoing support and any competition fees.

Andy will be supported in his marathon effort by his girlfriend.

Andy said: "I’m pleased to be part of fundraising with them so all children have equal opportunities in sports and recreation and for potentially inspiring next generation of Paralympians. The marathon will be a great challenge. Thanks for your support.’

To support Andy, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/andygristmarathon or visit the shop in Victoria Road.