Win tickets to an evening with Simon Weston at Exmouth Pavilion!

Falklands War veteran Simon Weston will be giving a talk at Exmouth Pavilion on Friday, January 11.

The Journal has a pair of tickets for our readers to win in our easy-to-enter competition.

Simon Weston OBE was trapped on the burning RFA Sir Galahad after it was bombed by two Argentine planes during the Falklands War.

He suffered burns to 46 per cent of his body and lost many of his comrades. He is one of the most recognised faces of the conflict.

His visit to Exmouth Pavilion promises to be an fascinating, emotional and inspirational evening where he discusses his experiences with his close friend David FitzGerald from BBC Radio Devon.

The evening will take you from the most horrific moments of the conflict to his numerous operations, to his slow recovery of the years and on to the public recognition he receives today.

Simon will reflect on the experiences from people he has met, which includes members of the Royal Family, the Argentine pilot who dropped the bomb and even Harry Patch the last survivor of the First World War. The show will also include original footage from the conflict.

In what year did the Falklands War take place?

To enter, go online at: www.exmouthjournal.co.uk/news/competitions_2_20420 , select the relevant competition, complete the entry form and submit it.

Alternatively, send your answer on a postcard with your name, address and daytime contact number to Simon Weston competition, Archant, Exeter Airport Business Park, Fair Oak Close, Clyst Honiton, EX5 2UL.

