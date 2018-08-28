Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Win tickets to an evening with Simon Weston at Exmouth Pavilion!

PUBLISHED: 09:00 27 December 2018

Simon Weston will be giving a talk at Exmouth Pavilion. Picture: Exmouth Pavilion

Simon Weston will be giving a talk at Exmouth Pavilion. Picture: Exmouth Pavilion

Archant

The Exmouth Journal has a pair of tickets for its readets to win in our easy-to-enter competition.

Simon Weston will be giving a talk at Exmouth Pavilion. Picture: Exmouth PavilionSimon Weston will be giving a talk at Exmouth Pavilion. Picture: Exmouth Pavilion

Falklands War veteran Simon Weston will be giving a talk at Exmouth Pavilion on Friday, January 11.

The Journal has a pair of tickets for our readers to win in our easy-to-enter competition.

Simon Weston OBE was trapped on the burning RFA Sir Galahad after it was bombed by two Argentine planes during the Falklands War.

He suffered burns to 46 per cent of his body and lost many of his comrades. He is one of the most recognised faces of the conflict.

Fill out my online form.

His visit to Exmouth Pavilion promises to be an fascinating, emotional and inspirational evening where he discusses his experiences with his close friend David FitzGerald from BBC Radio Devon.

The evening will take you from the most horrific moments of the conflict to his numerous operations, to his slow recovery of the years and on to the public recognition he receives today.

Simon will reflect on the experiences from people he has met, which includes members of the Royal Family, the Argentine pilot who dropped the bomb and even Harry Patch the last survivor of the First World War. The show will also include original footage from the conflict.

The Journal has a great prize to give away to our readers.

For a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Simon Weston, simply answer the following question.

In what year did the Falklands War take place?

To enter, go online at: www.exmouthjournal.co.uk/news/competitions_2_20420 , select the relevant competition, complete the entry form and submit it.

Alternatively, send your answer on a postcard with your name, address and daytime contact number to Simon Weston competition, Archant, Exeter Airport Business Park, Fair Oak Close, Clyst Honiton, EX5 2UL.

Terms and conditions:

Competition closes at 11am, Thursday, January 3. Archant employees and their family members may not enter this competition. Winner will be selected at random after the closing date.

The winner must respond to winner email or phone call within two days or an alternative winner will be selected.

By submitting your details online you automatically authorise Archant Ltd to send you emails regarding this competition.

Usual promotion rules apply - visit www.archant.co.uk

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Dipping in to Exmouth Christmas swims past

Exmouth Christmas Day swim - 1994. Picture: Archant archives

Exmouth’s Boxing Day charity ‘fun run’ returns

The 2017 Boxing Day fun run in Exmouth. Picture: Rotary Club of Exmouth Raleigh

When are the bins being collected in Exmouth?

Coastguard called to find missing man

View of Sidmouth seafront. Picture: Alex Walton. Ref Sidmouth view 1

Exmouth pensioner’s act of Christmas kindness is repaid

Alan Feltham with his chocolates. Ref exe 51 18TI 7176. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Seven Kings cabbie outraged at failing drugs test hopes to appeal DVLA decision

Taxi driver Tarhir Chohan

Baby Jesus beheaded in Ilford

The figures were installed underneath the Christmas Tree. Picture BPCA

Early Christmas present for Redbridge residents as new bridge opens

Cllr Athwal reopened the bridge and said the previous crossing was unsafe. Picture: Redbridge Labour

Two police officers hospitalised after three-car crash in Ilford

A police car was involved in a crash in Cranbrook Road this morning. Photo: Liam Coleman

Radical Ilford homeless hostel gets £2.5m cash boost from Redbridge Council

Community members walking to the Redbridge town hall for the planning decision on Project Malachi.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Win tickets to an evening with Simon Weston at Exmouth Pavilion!

Simon Weston will be giving a talk at Exmouth Pavilion. Picture: Exmouth Pavilion

Win tickets to rock out with AC/DC tribute!

Hells Bells is returning to the Exmouth Pavilion. Picture: Exmouth Pavilion

Exmouth Town’s unbeaten home record ended by late Cully strike

Exmouth at home to Bodmin. Ref exsp 52 18TI 7434. Picture: Terry Ife

Budleigh bowlers preparing for a busy January

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Can you guess the Christmas film from the quote?

Home Alone. Picture: Hughes Entertainment/IMDB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists