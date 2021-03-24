Opinion

Published: 3:00 PM March 24, 2021

East Devon journalism student Alexandra Walters writes for this title.

Alexandra Walters, who writes for this title - Credit: Alexandra Walters

Supporting small independent businesses has always been an important thing to do in every community however it has never been as important as it is in this current climate.

Many people have lost a huge amount of income over this pandemic and for a small business this can be the difference between staying open and thriving or losing their livelihood.

It can take many years for a business to get going and stay successful, the only way it can continue to improve is with our help.

Online shopping from large chain stores is currently the new norm and we don't often realise that smaller business also have online websites that we can shop from.

When looking on social media such as Instagram and Facebook or even adds in your local newspaper or magazines you will find promotions for small businesses in your area.

We all want to help our communities become stronger and no one wants to see empty buildings or society struggling with unemployment so it's imperative we all contribute to prevent this.

Many small businesses also sell products that you might not see in large chain stores and so they can be better value for money.

Independent business are very essential for the growth of a Country's economy so not only would you be helping your own community but also the whole Country. Exmouth has a shop local Facebook page encouraging people to support local businesses.

Other towns in Devon have had similar initiatives like Exeter's #shop local which encouraged people to shop in the independent shops in Exeter and Topsham.

Axminister's Totally Locally encouraged every adult in the area to spend just £5 per week with their local independent shops and this would generate around £1.8 million back into the local economy rather than giving it to large multi-national retailers online.

Some 30 businesses have joined, from bookshops to printers to cafes to sweetshops.

Don't just make this a singular mission, encourage others to do the same. Over 200,000 jobs have been lost during this pandemic, lets do everything we can to avoid there being too many more.