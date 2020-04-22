Advanced search

Amended plans for St Andrew’s Road development include affordable homes

PUBLISHED: 12:00 24 April 2020

The Bank, Number 9, and Sam's Funhouse could all be demolished to make way for 31 flats. Picture: Google

The Bank, Number 9, and Sam's Funhouse could all be demolished to make way for 31 flats. Picture: Google

Plans to re-develop two town centre pubs and a children’s play area into 35 flats have been amended to include affordable homes.

The updated planning application for the site, on the corner of St Andrew’s Road and Imperial Road, now includes 35 per cent affordable homes – equivalent to 12 flats.

If given the go-ahead, The Bank and Number 9 bars would be demolished as well as the Sam’s Funhouse play area.

Exmouth Young People’s Centre – known as The Hive – would also be redeveloped.

The updated design and access statement said: “The proposal looks to change the use of the upper floor of the site with accommodation in the form of residential apartments.

“The ground floor will be maintained as businesses which will contain a café and restaurant and youth centre within a street frontage along St Andrews Road.

“This will maintain the overall existing usage of the ground floor.”

The new plans indicate a 35 percent – 65 per cent split between affordable homes and open market properties, which exceeds East Devon District Council’s 25 per cent requirement for lower cost dwellings on large developments.

The design and statement said: “The split has been provided to ensure the site’s viability for the development of affordable housing.

“The development respects a positive solution to the needs of the town in the creation of affordable homes for those connected to Exmouth.”

Previously, the application has been met with a mixed reaction from the Exmouth community.

Some, including the town council, have objected, raising concerns over having a youth centre so close to residential units and the impact on traffic in the area.

Town and district councillor Joe Whibley, speaking in September last year, said: “I cannot support this development as it stands.

“The pressure on the local roads and parking areas cannot sustain the increase in pressure that 35 flats would place thereupon.”

Others have supported the application, citing the need to regenerate the area and provide new homes.

The deadline for comments to be submitted on the updated application is Monday, May 4.

East Devon District Council will make the final decision on the application.

Plan to demolish former care home to make way for 10 new homes

Chestnuts, in Salterton Road, could be demolished. Picture: Google

Teenagers getting on their bikes to help fish and chip deliveries

Youngsters Alex and Nate James have been using their bikes to deliver fish and chips. Picture: Simon Blissett

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

‘Steady stream’ of Covid-19 patients pour into Exmouth assessment centre, but most reassured and sent home

Dr Barry Coakley, clinical director for the Woodbury, Exmouth and Budleigh Primary Care Network outside the new Covid-19 assessment centre. Picture: Barry Coakley

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital coronavirus death toll at 27

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

Exmouth Town latest - 'A review of the past season – and what's ahead' for the youth section

Exmouth Town Under-12s in the 2019/20 season. Picture: ETFC

Cricket on hold until July 1 - at the earliest

Picture: Thinkstock

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Amended plans for St Andrew's Road development include affordable homes

The Bank, Number 9, and Sam's Funhouse could all be demolished to make way for 31 flats. Picture: Google

'No Beautiful Days this year, but we'll be back'

Beans On Toast at Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8108. Picture: Terry Ife
