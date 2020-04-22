Amended plans for St Andrew’s Road development include affordable homes

Plans to re-develop two town centre pubs and a children’s play area into 35 flats have been amended to include affordable homes.

The updated planning application for the site, on the corner of St Andrew’s Road and Imperial Road, now includes 35 per cent affordable homes – equivalent to 12 flats.

If given the go-ahead, The Bank and Number 9 bars would be demolished as well as the Sam’s Funhouse play area.

Exmouth Young People’s Centre – known as The Hive – would also be redeveloped.

The updated design and access statement said: “The proposal looks to change the use of the upper floor of the site with accommodation in the form of residential apartments.

“The ground floor will be maintained as businesses which will contain a café and restaurant and youth centre within a street frontage along St Andrews Road.

“This will maintain the overall existing usage of the ground floor.”

The new plans indicate a 35 percent – 65 per cent split between affordable homes and open market properties, which exceeds East Devon District Council’s 25 per cent requirement for lower cost dwellings on large developments.

The design and statement said: “The split has been provided to ensure the site’s viability for the development of affordable housing.

“The development respects a positive solution to the needs of the town in the creation of affordable homes for those connected to Exmouth.”

Previously, the application has been met with a mixed reaction from the Exmouth community.

Some, including the town council, have objected, raising concerns over having a youth centre so close to residential units and the impact on traffic in the area.

Town and district councillor Joe Whibley, speaking in September last year, said: “I cannot support this development as it stands.

“The pressure on the local roads and parking areas cannot sustain the increase in pressure that 35 flats would place thereupon.”

Others have supported the application, citing the need to regenerate the area and provide new homes.

The deadline for comments to be submitted on the updated application is Monday, May 4.

East Devon District Council will make the final decision on the application.