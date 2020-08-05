Advanced search

Amended Goodmores Farm plan for 318 homes backed by town council

PUBLISHED: 12:00 09 August 2020

The Goodmores Farm site, at the junction between Hulham Road and Dinan Way. Picutre: Google

The Goodmores Farm site, at the junction between Hulham Road and Dinan Way. Picutre: Google

Archant

An amended application to build more than 300 homes on the edge of Exmouth has been backed by the town council.

Developer Eagle Investments Ltd is looking to build 318 homes – 16 of which will be affordable – a new primary school and commercial units on land at Goodmores Farm.

The amended plans include the removal of access routes to the site from Marley Road in response to concerns raised by councillors and residents.

At a virtual meeting on Monday (August 3), Exmouth Town Council’s planning committee voted to support the reserved matters application.

The town council was being consulted as an adjoining parish – the application falls within the Lympstone and Woodbury area.

Eagle Investments Ltd already has outline permission for up to 350 homes on the site close to the junction between Hulham Road and Dinan Way.

The permission also includes the provision of land for mixed use employment and a primary school.

East Devon District Council will make the final decision on the application.

