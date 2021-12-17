Minor changes to Goodmores Farm plan approved

An amended plan for part of Exmouth’s Goodmores Farm development has been approved by councillors, but many of them are unhappy about the overall scheme.

Planning permission has already been granted for 300 homes, employment land, a site for a primary school, a football pitch and a play area.

Under the planning rules at the time, only five per cent of the homes had to be affordable - and that proportion still stands, even though it would be inadequate by current standards.

The site is now split between two owners, and the developer building the housing in the southern zone has altered the plans to provide a simpler road layout, one fewer house and a reduction in hard-standing areas to cut surface water run-off.

The alterations do not affect the plans for the rest of the site, or the legal agreements made at the time.

On Wednesday, December 15, East Devon District Council’s planning committee unanimously approved the changes while expressing disapproval of the development as a whole.

Cllr Geoff Jung (Woodbury and Lympstone; Independent East Devon Alliance) said: “These are minor changes to an approved application.”

He said residents in his ward wanted the whole development stopped, but this was not possible. Neither was it possible for the Dinan Way extension to be built first, as Government funding had not been forthcoming.

Cllr Bruce de Saram (Littleham, Conservative) said: “Our hands are tied by the planning situation we find ourselves in.”

Cllr Paul Millar (Halsdon, Labour), attending the meeting as a guest, said the Goodmores Farm development ‘has attracted near universal condemnation’ from people in his ward, who have ‘serious and wide-ranging concerns’.

These include access via Marley Road, flooding risks, the low number of affordable homes, and the potential for ‘major traffic issues’ when commercial units are built at the top of the site.

He said it was an ‘affront to democracy’ that committee members were bound by a decision made by a previous committee in 2014, many of whom have since retired.

Cllr Mike Howe (Clyst Valley, Conservative) said: “This is a 2014 application that we are trying to judge in 2021. The world has moved on in the last seven years. It’s a shame, we don’t like it, but it is what it is and we’ve got no choice.”



