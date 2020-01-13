'Amazing' year of slimming success for Exmouth father and daughter

Hannah before and after her weight loss. Picture: Slimming World Slimming World

An Exmouth father and daughter have lost more than 10 stone between them after joining a local Slimming World group together.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Pete after his weight loss. Picture: Slimming World Pete after his weight loss. Picture: Slimming World

Pete Page, 58, and his daughter Hannah, 30, had both been nervous about going to a slimming group alone, and Hannah came along only to keep her dad company.

But they both signed up at the end of the first session, which proved to be the start of an 'amazing' year which has transformed their lives.

In January 2019 Pete was severely overweight and suffering from type 2 diabetes.

"It was now or never," he said.

Pete before his weight loss. Picture: Slimming World Pete before his weight loss. Picture: Slimming World

"So, despite misconceptions, I called Ali, our consultant at Slimming World.

"Hannah had to come too as I didn't want to go on my own.

"We have both struggled with health and fitness and both been fearful of joining a group, worried and embarrassed about our weight and body shape, what others might think of us, and feeling judged."

Hannah also thought she would not be able to attend regular meetings of a slimming group, because she works shifts at varying times.

But all their concerns were allayed when they attended the initial session.

Miss Page said: "All the worries I had, I didn't need to worry about at all.

"Slimming World is really friendly, and the best people are the consultants - they have been on the journey themselves and most are still on it - so they're fully understanding, there's no judgement at all.

"I can drop in at any session anywhere to weigh in, which helps when shifts change.

"And it really has been so rewarding. It's been an amazing year in which I've lost five stone and Dad has lost five and a half stone."

Mr Page said: "Diabetes is no longer a problem for me and both of us are doing things we didn't think would be possible.

"We're both happier, healthier, fitter and more confident people who enjoy a new lifestyle.

"It has brought us closer together and has been a positive impact on our family and friends."

The Slimming World group meeting runs every Monday at 3pm, 5pm and 7pm at Brixington Community Church, Churchill Road, Exmouth, EX8 4JJ.